Gambia: GALA Threatens Nationwide Protest If NAWEK Fails to Stabilize Electricity By Mid-June

The Gambia Against Looted Assets (GALA) has warned that it will mobilise citizens across the country for a nationwide protest on June 19 if electricity supply does not improve significantly by mid-June, raising the stakes in the ongoing power crisis affecting homes, businesses and public services.

The movement said the Government and the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) have been put on notice, insisting that promises alone will no longer satisfy a population struggling through prolonged power cuts.

In a statement issued on Monday, GALA said it had taken note of NAWEC's latest explanation for the nationwide electricity crisis but argued that the utility's own statement exposed deeper problems within the country's energy sector.

"June 19th is a deadline for accountability, The Government and NAWEC must act now or face the collective voice of Gambians demanding change and responsible leadership."

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According to GALA, NAWEC's admission that The Gambia remains heavily dependent on imported electricity and lacks sufficient backup generation capacity raises serious concerns about planning and management within the sector.

"Backup systems are meant for emergencies. If they are unavailable during a national crisis, then the institutions responsible have failed in their duty to the Gambian people," the statement said.

The movement argued that the current electricity problems cannot be blamed solely on regional supply challenges and technical difficulties. Instead, it described the crisis as the result of years of poor planning, weak preparedness and inadequate management.

For years, GALA noted, Gambians have been promised reliable electricity, yet businesses continue to lose money, students are forced to study in darkness, health facilities face disruptions and households endure repeated outages.

"The Gambian people deserve more than explanations and apologies. They deserve transparency, accountability, and concrete solutions," the statement said.

GALA further called for those responsible for repeated failures in the electricity sector to be held accountable and urged authorities to inform the public about measures being taken to prevent future crises.

The movement said it stands with citizens affected by the power cuts and called on both the Government and NAWEC to stop the cycle of excuses and start delivering results.

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"Enough excuses, enough failures The Gambian people deserve accountability, reliable electricity, and a government that works in their interest."

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