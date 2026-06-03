Nigeria: Industrial-Scale Meth Production Poses New Security Risks for Nigeria

analysis

Southwestern Nigeria has largely been spared major security threats - now it faces a troubling convergence of drugs and terror.

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently uncovered an industrial-scale methamphetamine production facility deep in the Abidagba Forest in the country's southwest. The seized drugs and precursor chemicals were reportedly valued at about US$363 million. Ten suspects, including three Mexicans, were arrested.

While the size of the discovery is unprecedented, Nigeria is not new to drug trafficking. For decades, it has been identified as a transit hub for illicit narcotics moving between Latin America, Europe and other destinations.

But Nigeria is transitioning from primarily a transit and consumer market to an important producer and exporter of synthetic drugs. Notable seizures over the years support this trend.

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The NDLEA uncovered at least 11 meth labs across three states between 2011 and 2016, dismantling one in Asaba, Delta State, operated by Mexican nationals. The agency described it as a 'super' laboratory, comparable to those found in Mexico, with the capacity to produce between 3 000kg and 4 000kg of meth per production cycle.

The latest discovery represents a notable evolution in the country's drug trajectory. While previous laboratories were found in urban and peri-urban areas, last month's bust was the first in a remote area that analysts characterise as an ungoverned or poorly governed space. This geographic shift could suggest that criminal syndicates are adapting to state counternarcotics measures.

Several factors may explain the shift. First, relocating production facilities to forested areas enables criminal syndicates to evade surveillance and intelligence gathering, which have become increasingly effective in urban centres. Second, operating in isolated locations enables the movement of illicit products through poorly monitored routes and border corridors.

Third, concealing facilities far from areas under routine state surveillance reduces the risk of detection and limits authorities' knowledge of the quantity and speed of production. This complicates interdiction efforts and increases the broader risks posed by the drug trade - such as its links to terrorism.

Emerging narcotics production in southwestern Nigeria overlaps with areas where terrorism is rising. Last month, when the Abidagba meth lab was discovered, armed men abducted 39 pupils and seven teachers in neighbouring Oyo State. Proximity alone doesn't imply collaboration. But the two threats emerging simultaneously in the country's southwest may indicate the convergence of organised crime and terrorism in a region relatively new to this type of insecurity.

Evidence shows a troubling nexus between drug trafficking and insecurity in West Africa. And since the 2009 outbreak of Boko Haram violence, links between drug trafficking and terrorism have grown in Nigeria. Globally, studies reveal that criminal enterprises often reinforce one another. Drug trafficking organisations generate substantial financial resources, while militant groups require funding, logistical support, and access to illicit networks.

In some conflict zones, both terror and organised criminal groups have exploited and benefitted from cooperation in largely ungoverned spaces. If similar dynamics take root in southwestern Nigeria, the country's security could worsen.

Equally significant is the growing transnational dimension of the recent discoveries. The involvement of foreigners suggests the transfer of technical expertise in synthetic drug manufacturing. Links to regions with established illicit drug production, like Latin America, raise concerns that international criminal networks - such as the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel - may be deepening their operational footholds in West Africa.

The recent discoveries in Nigeria suggest the consolidation of a transatlantic criminal network. If international cartels increasingly view the country as a viable West African production and logistics station, that would represent a major escalation in Nigeria's role in global drug supply chains.

This raises important strategic questions for Nigeria's authorities. What precursor chemicals are being used in the production process? Are they sourced locally or imported through international supply chain shipments? What routes are being used to move finished products to domestic, regional and international markets? And to what extent have local collaborators acquired the expertise for drug production from foreign operatives?

There are equally significant immigration and border-security concerns. How did the narco-cartel come into Nigeria? Did they use legitimate travel documents and work permits or exploit weaknesses in immigration control? How long have they been operating in the country, and who are their collaborators? These questions require a comprehensive investigation from a national security standpoint.

The success of the NDLEA operation is commendable, but it reveals significant gaps in the nation's security architecture. The existence of such large-scale clandestine production facilities suggests that criminal organisations are exploiting spaces that are insufficiently monitored by state institutions or are unknown to them.

Closing this gap requires increased inter-agency collaboration among the NDLEA, Office of the National Security Adviser, Immigration Service, intelligence agencies and relevant security institutions. Greater investment in surveillance technologies, particularly drones and geospatial monitoring systems, could improve the detection of suspicious environmental changes, unusual structures and other signs of illicit activities in remote areas.

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Technological solutions need to be combined with robust human intelligence networks. Local communities, farmers, pastoralists, hunters and traditional authorities often have valuable situational awareness that can help authorities detect suspicious activities before they become major organised crime enterprises.

With Nigeria's security situation worsening, authorities must act quickly and decisively to prevent the country from becoming a strategic node in the global illicit drug economy. Such a development would profoundly damage national, regional and international security.

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Oluwole Ojewale, Senior Researcher, Central Africa Observatory, ISS

Freedom Onuoha, Professor, Department of Political Science and Coordinator, Security, Violence and Conflict Research Group, University of Nigeria