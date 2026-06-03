Somalia: Somali Opposition Mobilises for Planned Mogadishu Protest

Mogadishu — Somali opposition leaders stepped up preparations on Thursday for a planned mass protest in Mogadishu, amid rising political tensions over governance and the country's electoral process.

Former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and former prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire were among opposition figures involved in organising the demonstration, according to opposition sources.

Political meetings and mobilisation efforts were under way in several districts of the capital, particularly in areas near key government installations, as opposition groups sought to rally supporters ahead of the planned gathering.

Security was also tightened around locations where some opposition leaders were staying, sources said, while authorities increased their presence across parts of the city.

The planned protest is centred on opposition grievances over the federal government's handling of political affairs, including disputes surrounding the expiry of institutional mandates, governance issues and allegations of forced evictions in some Mogadishu neighbourhoods.

The developments have heightened concerns about possible confrontations in the capital, prompting calls from political actors and civil society groups for restraint and dialogue.

Community leaders and civil society organisations urged all sides to uphold peace, stability and the rule of law, and to ensure that any political grievances are expressed through peaceful and constitutional means.