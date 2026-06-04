Somalia: Heavy Fighting Rocks Mogadishu As Political Crisis Deepens

Mogadishu, June 4 (Horn Diplomat) — Heavy fighting that began on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday rocked parts of Mogadishu, disrupting key roads, restricting access to the city's international airport and raising fears that Somalia's escalating political crisis could further destabilize the capital.

Government forces and militias aligned with opposition leaders exchanged gunfire from Wednesday night into Thursday morning in several districts of the city, including Howlwadaag and Abdiaziz, according to residents, opposition figures and international media reports. The clashes erupted ahead of planned anti-government demonstrations organized by opposition groups challenging President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership and recent constitutional changes.

Residents reported heavy weapons fire, explosions and the movement of armed forces through major neighborhoods, forcing many civilians to flee their homes. Witnesses said some roads leading to central Mogadishu were blocked, while access to Aden Adde International Airport was disrupted as security forces tightened their presence across the city.

The violence marks one of the most serious confrontations in the Somalia capital in recent years and highlights growing tensions between the federal government and opposition leaders over the country's electoral future.

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Former Somalia President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed accused government forces of surrounding and attacking his residence, while former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire alleged that security forces used heavy weapons in densely populated areas and targeted senior opposition figures. The government has not publicly responded to those accusations.

The clashes come amid a widening dispute over constitutional amendments approved earlier this year. Opposition leaders argue the changes could extend President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's tenure and delay national elections, accusations the government rejects.

Political tensions had been building for days as opposition groups mobilized supporters for demonstrations in Mogadishu, demanding a political agreement on elections and governance. Security forces had deployed heavily across major roads and opposition strongholds before the violence erupted.

The United States and the United Kingdom condemned the violence and called on all sides to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue. The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu described the clashes as reckless and warned Somali leaders of their responsibility to preserve stability.

The United Nations also urged calm, warning that further political violence could undermine Somalia's fragile security gains at a time when government forces remain engaged in a long-running campaign against the al-Shabaab insurgency.

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No official casualty figures were immediately available, but residents reported injuries, property damage and the destruction of military vehicles during the fighting. Thousands of civilians were seen leaving affected neighborhoods as gunfire echoed across the capital.

The latest unrest adds another layer of uncertainty to Somalia's political landscape and raises concerns among regional and international partners that prolonged confrontation in Mogadishu could distract from ongoing efforts to combat al-Shabaab and strengthen state institutions.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)