Gambia/Somalia: Gambia Open 2027 Afcon Qualifier Account Against Somalia in September

The Gambia will open its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier campaign against Somalia in September 2026 in Banjul.

The Scorpions will play away to Ghana in their second qualifier match in the same month in in Accra.

The Gambia will also play away to Ivory Coast in their third qualifier match in October 2026 in Abidjan.

The Scorpions will host Ivory Coast in their fourth qualifier match in the same month in Banjul.

The Gambia will play away to Somalia in their fifth qualifier match in November 2026 in Magadishu.

The Scorpions will welcome Ghana in their sixth and final qualifier match in the same month in Banjul.

Coach Jonathan Mckinstry will strive to qualify The Gambia to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations to be co-hosted in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Mckinstry has failed to qualify The Gambia to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Morocco, after finishing third-place in Group A of the qualifiers with 8 points in six qualifier matches.