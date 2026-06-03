Gambia: Gnoc Sports Admin Course for Sport Journalists Wraps Up

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) sports administrators' course for members of Sport Journalist Association of The Gambia (SJAG) recently ended at the GNOC Conference Hall in Bakau.

The five-day training course brought together twenty-five (25) sport journalists from various media houses in The Gambia.

The training was funded by Olympic Solidarity to strengthen the capacity of sport journalists in the country.

The topics covered during the training included Olympic Values, Sports Medicine, Governance and many more.

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Speaking at the closing ceremony, president of GNOC, Bai Dodou Jallow, expressed appreciation to all participants for their commitment, active engagement and professionalism throughout the programme.

"Your participation reflects a strong dedication to advance sports journalism and strengthening its vital role within our sporting ecosystem.

Over the past few days, we have collectively explored key principles of sports administration, governance and communication, all aligned with the vision and objectives of the Olympic movement," Jallow said.

Jallow stated that the course delivered under the framework of the Olympic solidarity as part of their commitment to capacity building and strengthening human resource development within the sports sector.

"We are very happy that SJAG has identified this pool of participants with a very good mix of gender really to for this training for this very important," Jallow said.

Jallow expressed appreciation to Olympic Solidarity for funding the training programme.

Course Coordinator, Ousman Wadda, expressed appreciation to all participant for their commitment and discipline during the course of the training.

President of Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG), Omar Jarju, said the day the marked a very important moment for the entire media fraternity in The Gambia.

Jarju expressed gratitude to the leadership of The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) for their efforts in organising the training.

"GNOC first proposed the idea of dedicated administrative training curriculum for the sports journalist.

Jarju revealed that GNOC has proven as an invaluable partner dedicated to absolute fire play, transparency and accountability across sporting ecosystem in this country.

He stated that sport journalists inform, educate and transform Gambian sports.

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A participant, Abdoulie Jawo, thanked GNOC for organizing the training.

He noted that the training was unprecedented and demonstrated GNOC's commitment to partner with SJAG to train sport journalists.

Jawo urged sport journalists to conduct trainings in their respective institutions to help their colleagues, who were not selected for the training.