Gambia: Gunjur Sports Committee Embraces Maiden Award Night

3 June 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) on Saturday held its first-ever Award Night ceremony at the Le Beatoure Night Club.

The Coastal Town sports governing body award night ceremony brought together dignitaries and football fans.

The award night organised to reward players and individuals for their contribution to sports development in Gunjur.

Alagie Sarr of Kajabang FC was awarded as the best player of the season, while Sheriffo Dahaba was awarded as the youngest best player of the season.

Lamin Touray of Falcons FC was awarded as the leading goal scorer of the season, while Sheikh Omar Njie of Sporting General Football Academy was awarded as the best of the season.

Sulayman Barrow of Red Star FC was awarded as the best coach of the season, while Domingo Preirra was awarded as the best goalkeeper of the season.

Fabaida United Fan Club was awarded as the best fan club of the season, while Bubanding Bajo was awarded as the most dedicated committee member.

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