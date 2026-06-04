Ghana: Asamoah Gyan - Ghana Success Will Depend On Semenyo's Influence

It has been a successful and at times dramatic season for Antoine Semenyo. That will not let up this summer either with the Manchester City forward expected to be a key player for Ghana at the World Cup.

That's the view of Asamoah Gyan and few would disagree with the former Black Stars striker.

"There will be a lot of pressure on Semenyo going to the World Cup," he told Sky Sports at a PUMA launch event for Ghana's World Cup kit.

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"People back home have questions about his performance when it comes to the national team, but as a former player and a striker, I have to be in his shoes.

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"There will be a bit of pressure because of where he's playing now. When you're playing for one of the best teams in the world and you come into the national team, there will be a lot of expectations.

"Everything is going to depend on how he's going to deal with that pressure for the first time, because he hasn't been under it with the national team before he made that huge transfer.

"He's the face of Ghana football right now because of his position and what he has done for himself. Everything is going to depend on Antoine Semenyo for this World Cup."

Semenyo joined Manchester City in January from Bournemouth, having scored 10 Premier League goals with three assists for the Cherries in the first half of the season.

He hit the ground running at the Etihad too, adding another seven league goals - finishing as the third-highest scorer in the league - as well as scoring the winning goal against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

"Semenyo can have a huge influence on the team," Gyan added. "He did great for Bournemouth and he had a deserving transfer to Manchester City. He's continuing doing what he does best with goalscoring.

"He's very good with the left foot, with the right foot, his agility, his pace, his strength. He has done so well for himself for now."

But it has not been a smooth build-up to the World Cup for Ghana. Carlos Queiroz was appointed as the new head coach in April after the sacking of Otto Addo, and he comes with significant international pedigree.

While Addo had steered Ghana to their fifth World Cup in the last six editions, he was also responsible for their failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year - something that even puzzles Gyan.

"Sometimes it's a bit confusing how we didn't qualify for AFCON and then we did so well in the World Cup qualification," he said.

"I'm not part of the technical team, but what I would say is it's part of the game. The coach learned his mistakes and made sure he corrected it in the World Cup qualifier.

"We deserve to qualify for the World Cup in terms of how we played in the qualifiers. But in the AFCON qualifiers, it was a big disaster, we didn't play that much to our level.

"It's fair to say we didn't qualify for AFCON because we didn't play that well in the qualifiers, but then we played so well in the World Cup qualifiers, so it's a fair result."

Ghana will need to be at their best in a tough group too - one that includes England. The two meet on Tuesday June 23 in Boston.

"For everyone in Ghana, that is the game they want to win," Gyan added. "When it comes to world football, England are up there, but as a Ghanaian, I have to root for my boys.

"We need to make sure we stay focused because it's different to friendly games - anything can happen in a tournament. We shouldn't think about England or how they're going to perform. Our main focus is to qualify from the group stage.

"But England against Ghana is a cracker. Everybody is going to be up for that game."

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Ghana and England have met just once before - a friendly at Wembley in March 2011 when Gyan scored a late equaliser for the Black Stars in a 1-1 draw.

He reflected: "I remember when I was playing for Sunderland, it was one of the games I was expecting to play, because in all those years, I'd never seen Ghana play England.

"When the game was made, I was like, 'this is it, I just want to do something for my national team'. It was even one of my best games for Ghana and I scored in the last minute. It was a great moment.

"When the World Cup draw was made, I saw the game in my mind. We made history and I've been part of that game to score that incredible goal. I'm very happy about that especially playing against England." -Skysports

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