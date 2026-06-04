Ghana, UK Sign Landmark £215m Growth Partnership Agreement

GHANA and the United Kingdom have signed a landmark UK-Ghana Growth Partnership agreement; aimed at delivering tangible benefits for Ghanaians and businesses operating in the country.

The £215 million agreement is the roadmap for 2026-2028 framework for cooperation between the two countries.

Signed in London on Monday, day one of President John Dramani Mahama's working visit to the UK, the deal is expected to deepen growth, and expand trade between the two countries.

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President Mahama who witnessed the signing said "We have a good basis for this framework because we share the same values, democracy and respect for human rights, and I dare say that Ghana is a model of democracy in Africa."

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He noted that there were British companies across multiple sectors in the

Ghanaian economy.

President Mahama said "I think that we are sharing in the prosperity and so we are committed to working together to create more opportunities for British investment," President Mahama assured.

In a further post on Facebook, President Mahama said the deal is an investment in youth development.

"By prioritising private-sector growth, infrastructure, and skills development for our youth, we aim to ensure they can compete globally," he wrote.

Mr Mahama elucidated that a groundbreaking £101 million UK-backed initiative, part of the partnership, would create the Gulf of Guinea's very first commercial-scale ship repair and dry-docking facility.

"Set to generate up to 430 direct jobs, including 30 per cent reserved for women, the Takoradi Floating Dock Project will propel Ghana to the forefront of regional maritime hubs," he added.

According to him, the Partnership is unlocking millions in climate-aligned infrastructure, propelling an £85 million reforestation fund and an exciting £9 million investment dedicated to forest restoration in the Oti Region.

"These transformative projects will generate local jobs and safeguard our environment.

"Even more exciting, a £6 million partnership will support the implementation of the Ghana AI Strategy and energise science and technology collaboration across our universities."

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In the health sector, he said Ghana's systems will be transformed by a £4 million partnership for specialist clinical engineering training.

"New Transnational Education guidelines", he said "will also be launched to open up outstanding opportunities for Ghanaian students to access world-class training."

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

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