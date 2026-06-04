Zimbabwe: Police On High Alert As Parliament Debates Cab3

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned that it will take firm action against anyone who incites violence, threatens public order or disrupts normal activities as Parliament prepares to deliberate on Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3).

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police had heightened security measures to ensure peace and stability during the parliamentary process.

"As the country follows the ongoing Constitution Amendment Bill Number Three (CAB3) deliberations in the August House, the Zimbabwe Republic Police expects peace and the general maintenance of law and order to be observed by Zimbabweans," said Commissioner Nyathi.

The warning comes amid growing public debate over the proposed constitutional amendments which have attracted both support and criticism from political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

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Commissioner Nyathi said police would not hesitate to act against individuals or groups accused of inciting violence or issuing threats including through social media platforms.

"In this regard, the Police reiterates that the law will take effect on anyone whether individuals, groups or syndicates who incite violence and issue threats to Zimbabweans through social media," he said.

The police spokesperson also warned against any attempts to provoke unrest, damage property or interfere with public activities during the parliamentary deliberations.

"Any attempt to influence Zimbabweans to revolt against the Government, destroy property, affect smooth flow of traffic and cause alarm and chaos will be responded to appropriately by the Police through the full wrath of the law," Commissioner Nyathi said.

He added that the ZRP had been placed on high alert to safeguard public security and ensure citizens continue their daily activities without disruption.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on high alert to ensure that Zimbabweans continue to enjoy their safety and security obtaining in the country," he said.

The police also appealed to members of the public to remain peaceful and report any activities that could threaten public order.

"Zimbabweans are reminded to observe peace and public safety in all socio-economic activities and report anyone or syndicates involved in any form of public disturbance to the Police," Commissioner Nyathi said.

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The warning comes as attention turns to Parliament, where lawmakers are expected to continue debating CAB3, a bill that has sparked significant national discussion over proposed constitutional reforms.

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