THE government has, for the first time, openly acknowledged that Zimbabwe's elections have repeatedly been dogged by allegations of rigging and violence, issues it says have undermined public trust and raised questions over the legitimacy of presidential election outcomes.

The admission was made by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in the National Assembly on Wednesday while presenting the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) for its Second Reading.

The controversial Bill seeks to extend the terms of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Parliament and local authorities by two years, effectively postponing the next harmonised elections from 2028 to 2030.

In defending the proposed amendments, Ziyambi argued that Zimbabwe's electoral cycles have become increasingly divisive and disruptive to national development.

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"Each electoral cycle made them worse. First is the perennially disputed presidential elections. Every contest of the President that this nation has held since the turn of the century has been marred by relentless allegations of violence, rigging, of opacity, eroding public trust and the legitimacy of the result. This is not my characterisation alone. It is documented notably in the observer reports," said Ziyambi.

His remarks are significant given that both the government and ruling ZANU PF party have, over the years, consistently rejected opposition claims of electoral manipulation as well as criticism from local and international observer missions.

ZANU PF has argued that frequent election cycles divert attention and resources away from development, while opponents contend that CAB3 is an attempt to deny Zimbabweans their constitutional right to regularly elect leaders.

If passed, the Bill would see elections delayed by two years, extending the tenure of President Mnangagwa, Members of Parliament and councillors until 2030.

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa said Ziyambi's remarks vindicated opposition parties that have long challenged the credibility of Zimbabwe's elections.

In 2018, Chamisa contested Mnangagwa's presidential victory at the Constitutional Court, which ultimately upheld the election result.

Reacting to Ziyambi's statement, Chamisa said the minister had effectively confirmed what the opposition had been saying for years.

"If you ever find yourself doubting that the people of Zimbabwe decisively defeated ZANU-PF, listen carefully to Ziyambi's CAB3 Second Reading address to Parliament.

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"His words speak for themselves. We defeated them comprehensively and conclusively. And we will defeat them again anytime and anyhow. The matter is settled," said Chamisa.