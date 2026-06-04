Ghana: GNFS Cracks Down On Fire Hazards in Takoradi Market

Officers from the Market Circle Fire Post in Takoradi conducted a fire safety inspection and public education exercise at the Takoradi Market Circle to promote compliance with fire safety regulations.

The operation focused particularly on food vendors, with officers inspecting gas cylinders for possible leakages and educating users on safe handling practices.

Other shops and stores were also assessed for potential fire risks, while business owners received guidance on fire prevention measures and strategies to reduce the impact of flooding.

The exercise forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ghana National Fire Service to enhance safety awareness and prevent fire outbreaks in commercial areas.