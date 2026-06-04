Ghana: GNFS Cracks Down On Fire Hazards in Takoradi Market

3 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Officers from the Market Circle Fire Post in Takoradi conducted a fire safety inspection and public education exercise at the Takoradi Market Circle to promote compliance with fire safety regulations.

The operation focused particularly on food vendors, with officers inspecting gas cylinders for possible leakages and educating users on safe handling practices.

Other shops and stores were also assessed for potential fire risks, while business owners received guidance on fire prevention measures and strategies to reduce the impact of flooding.

The exercise forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ghana National Fire Service to enhance safety awareness and prevent fire outbreaks in commercial areas.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.