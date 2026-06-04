Nigeria: NLC Threatens Solidarity Strike With Teachers Over Kidnappings

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened to embark on a solidarity action with teachers and other workers across the country if governments fail to address worsening insecurity and the rising cases of abduction of teachers, pupils and students.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a statement, expressed support for the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, describing the action as a necessary response to the growing wave of kidnappings and attacks on schools and vulnerable workers nationwide.

He lamented that Nigeria was becoming a horror scene due to rising kidnappings, saying: "The Nigeria Labour Congress wishes to express solidarity with the striking members of NUT over the serial cases of abduction of its members and students/pupils.

"The national and well-coordinated action represents the resolve of teachers to take their destiny into their own hands instead of waiting to be slaughtered to the last person.

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"The action equally represents a gentle but unignorable nudge to governments to take the growing insecurity crisis more seriously.

"We commend the leadership of the NUT, led by Comrade Titus Audu Amba, for this thoughtful action across the country.

"Our hearts are with the teachers, pupils/students and other vulnerable workers, especially local government workers, doctors, nurses, medical and health workers who often fall victim to the nefarious acts of bandits and other criminals.

"We are heartbroken by the ugly pictures of our children being held and tortured by depraved bandits in the forests of Oyo State.

"As a nation, we cannot continue to fold our hands while this horror continues to play out from Zamfara to Oyo, and from Maiduguri to Port Harcourt.

"We will not hesitate to embark on a solidarity action with the teachers or any other group of workers if government does not take issues of collective security more seriously.

"Our concern for collective security has never been in doubt. In the past few years, we have organised two security summits and street protests, the last of which was held in 2024 despite pressure from government circles not to proceed with it.

"In the aftermath of the Oriire abductions in Oyo State, we issued a statement not only condemning the despicable act, but also drawing government's attention, yet again, to the growing danger of citizens switching loyalty to bandits and the urgent need to address the situation before it spirals out of control.

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"Since then, other major abductions have taken place in Plateau, Kogi and other states, underscoring the fact that, for now, we are not winning this war. It is heartbreaking.

"We recognise the tricky operational situation in Oyo. Nonetheless, we once again call on governments at all levels to move beyond the ritual of saying 'we are on top of the situation' and issuing condolence messages, to taking concrete and measurable action.

"Free the abductees now, wherever they are being held."