Nigeria: Owo Church Attack - Aiyedatiwa Hails Death Sentence for Four Convicts

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has welcomed the conviction and death sentence handed to four persons found guilty of involvement in the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, describing the judgment as a triumph for justice and the rule of law.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor commended the judiciary, security agencies, and prosecution team for securing the conviction of the suspects.

Aiyedatiwa said the judgment demonstrated government's resolve to ensure that perpetrators of terrorism and violent crimes are held accountable.

"This judgment sends a clear message that those who take innocent lives will face the full weight of the law, no matter how long it takes," the governor said.

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He noted that the diligence of investigators, the commitment of prosecutors, and the courage shown by the court throughout the trial had reaffirmed public confidence in the justice system.

The governor also paid tribute to the people of Owo and members of the Catholic community for their resilience in the aftermath of the attack, which left dozens of worshippers dead and many others injured.

According to him, despite the trauma caused by the incident, residents have remained committed to peace and unity.

Aiyedatiwa assured residents that his administration would continue working closely with security agencies to improve intelligence gathering and strengthen the protection of public spaces across the state.

He added that the verdict offered some measure of closure to victims' families and renewed hope that justice can prevail.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced four defendants to death by hanging after finding them guilty of carrying out the deadly attack on the Owo church.

The convicts -- Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, and Abdulhaleem Idris -- were among five persons arraigned on a nine-count terrorism charge filed by the Department of State Services.

Trial judge, Emeka Nwite, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, convicting the four defendants on all counts, including membership of a proscribed terrorist group, conspiracy, kidnapping, hostage-taking, and the killing of worshippers.

The fifth defendant, Momoh Otuho Abubakar, was discharged and acquitted after the court found insufficient evidence linking him to the crimes.