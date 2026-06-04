Zimbabwe: Constitution Amendment Bill 3 Debate Cut Short As MPs Cite Death Threats, Security Fears

DEBATE on the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) was cut short on Wednesday after legislators raised security concerns and indicated they were uncomfortable working late into the night amid reports of threats targeting some Members of Parliament.

Speaker of National Assembly Jacob Mudenda had earlier informed the House that security measures had been put in place following reports that some MPs had received death threats. He subsequently suspended all other parliamentary business to allow lawmakers to focus exclusively on debate over the contentious Bill.

Despite the assurances, ZANU PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi said concerns remained after screenshots circulating on social media allegedly showed threats on his life.

Speaking to journalists at the New Parliament Building, Togarepi confirmed receiving threats.

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"I am simply doing my job. This is my mandate as an office bearer and I cannot say no," he said.

The debate was expected to continue into the night after Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi pushed for extended sittings to expedite consideration of the Bill.

However, Dzivaresekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa also raised security concerns, with Parliament eventually opting to suspend proceedings rather than continue late into the evening.

Political analyst Phillan Zamchiya said the security situation could result in Parliament taking longer than anticipated to conclude deliberations on the Bill.

Zamchiya wrote on X: "Originally, Parliament intended to sit late into the night debating the Bill, as pushed by Justice Minister Ziyambi. However, serious security concerns have emerged. I am informed that given the new threats many MPs are now uncomfortable being out at night."

He further alleged that both Ziyambi and Mudenda agreed to adjourn proceedings earlier than planned because of the security concerns.

"Further, the public face remains confident; behind the scenes, the mood appears rather different. There is clearly a heightened sense of fear and caution surrounding the process across the divide. Bold in daylight, uneasy after dark," Zamchiya wrote.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 has generated intense debate within and outside Parliament, with supporters arguing it will improve governance structures while critics contend it could weaken constitutional safeguards.