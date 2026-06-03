Zimbabwe: Opposition Accuses Zanu-PF of Fast-Tracking Constitutional Amendment Bill As Mudenda Rejects Calls to Delay Debate

SPEAKER of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has dismissed opposition objections to a motion by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to suspend normal parliamentary business and prioritise debate on the contentious Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.

Ziyambi has read the Bill for the second time, with debate on the contentious proposed law following.

Dzivarasekwa Member of Parliament (MP) Edwin Mushoriwa opposed the move, accusing Ziyambi and the ruling party ZANU PF of fast-tracking the Bill, which seeks to extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 needs all of us to be of sober mind. It would be wrong for us to proceed and fast-track this bill. It is wrong, Mr Speaker, to suspend Parliament's business," said Mushoriwa.

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In response, Mudenda said a precedent on suspending Parliament's business has been set, when the National Assembly is debating the budget.

"The suspension of this nature is not the first time. On the other hand, the question of security will be handled by the presiding officer," said Mudenda.

The Opposition is at loggerheads with the ruling party over the Bill that seeks extend the terms of the President, Parliament and councils to seven years, suspending the 2028 elections.

The ruling party argues the proposed law gives the country ample time to "continue on the development trajectory".

The Opposition also attempted, to no avail, to halt the Bill, arguing that it is before the Constitutional Court, whose judgment on various applications has been reserved.