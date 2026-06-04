Nigeria: Senate to Govt, Security Agencies - Deploy All Resources to Rescue Kidnapped School Children

ABUJA -- The Senate yesterday asked the Federal Government to intensify efforts and deploy all necessary resources for immediate rescue of teachers, pupils and students abducted by terrorists in Oyo and Borno states.

The call came as suspected gunmen on Tuesday night, reportedly attacked the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, office in Ogbomoso, also in Oyo State, making away with firearms belonging to officers on duty.

This is also as the family of former Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, yesterday, confirmed abduction of his younger sister, Mrs Olaide Busayo John-Paul, and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, by armed gunmen in Ibadan.

Consequently, concerned Nigerians, including the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, have asked the Federal Government and security agencies to urgently rescue the teachers, pupils and students still in the terrorists' dens, more than two weeks after.

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Recall that on May 15, 2026, over 40 teachers, pupils and students of Baptist Nursery and Primary School (Yawota); Community Grammar School (Esiele), and L.A. Primary School, Ogbomoso, and Oriire communities of Oyo State were kidnapped by terrorists.

The kidnap of the schoolchildren, students and their teachers sparked reactions yesterday from senators as they condemned the abduction in the strongest terms.

The Red Chamber also called on the Federal Government to strengthen and expand the Safe Schools Initiative through enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering and improved security deployment around vulnerable schools and communities across the country.

The Senate observed one minute silence in honour of those who died in the course of the kidnaps, adding that it is sad that these criminals and evil-minded people are now everywhere in the country.

According to the lawmakers, security should be beefed up in the country to ensure protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion, titled "The Abduction of School Children, Teachers and a Toddler in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State."

The motion was sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North), with additional prayer by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), that there should be a comprehensive audit of all releases to the military.

This was, however, dropped as there was no seconder to the motion for an additional prayer.

Earlier in his presentation, Senator Buhari, who came under Order 41, 51 of the Senate Standing Orders, said, among others: "The Senate notes with grave alarm and deep national outrage the abduction of 49 people, comprising school children, teachers and a toddler by armed kidnappers in Ahoro-Esiele and adjoining communities of Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State. Three were shot, one was beheaded, while 45 remain in captivity

"That the victims were abducted from a learning environment which ought to symbolise safety, hope and the future of our nation.

"Deeply disturbed that among those in captivity is a toddler whose age and vulnerability underscores the cruelty and inhumanity of the perpetrators.

"Saddled that one of the victims of the brutal attack, Mr. Michael Oyedokun, a Mathematics teacher, was beheaded in a gruesome manner and recorded for public to view. This was a most barbaric act, which has struck fear into the people of the state and Nigerians at large.

"Concerned that the incident has generated anxiety and public outrage, while raising serious concerns about the security of schools and rural communities across the federation."

'Senate can do

more'

Contributing to the debate on the issue, Senator Oshiomhole, who advised that the Senate could do more than lamentation, asked that the Armed Forces be held accountable. According to him, if the National Assembly fails to carry out proper oversight of resources appropriated for security, the country might continue to face worsening insecurity.

Oshiomhole raised concerns over lack of accountability regarding the abduction of schoolchildren in a community where military personnel had reportedly been withdrawn shortly before the attack.

He recalled that while military personnel stationed at the school were ordered to withdraw, terrorists invaded and abducted nearly 200 children about 40 minutes later.

The lawmaker noted that the Senate had previously passed a resolution directing the military high command to disclose the identity of the officer responsible for the withdrawal order and explain what action had been taken against him.

"To the best of my knowledge, we have not received any response to that simple inquiry," he said.

Oshiomhole said if the Armed Forces are not held accountable and the National Assembly failed to carry out proper oversight of resources appropriated for security, the country might continue to face worsening insecurity.

"We need to do more than lament. We need to conduct security audits. We need to know how appropriated funds were spent, who received them, and what results were achieved. This Senate is entitled to answers to the questions it has unanimously asked," he said.

On his part, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), acknowledged efforts made by successive administrations to strengthen the country's security architecture through procurement, recruitment and increased funding.

He noted that service chiefs had been brought closer to the seat of government to enable effective monitoring of security operations and commended security agencies for their efforts, despite enormous challenges they face.

However, he argued that there is a distinction between officers who formulated policies and those who carry out operations on the frontlines.

"I think the time has come for the National Assembly to call service chiefs to account for resources appropriated to them. If this is not done, overcoming insecurity will remain difficult," he said.

The senator also questioned the management of security funds, noting persistent complaints about inadequate allowances and welfare for troops, despite significant budgetary allocations.

"We have been allocating resources year after year, yet we continue to hear that there is not enough money for allowances for our servicemen. The question is: where is the money going?" he queried.

He urged lawmakers to perform their constitutional oversight responsibilities without fear or favour, insisting that transparency and accountability were critical to improving security outcomes.

In his remarks, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), who presided during discussions on the motion, said: "It is commendable that decisive action has been taken by the President.

"The military has also been urged to step up its efforts in addressing security challenges facing the nation. Of course, they are already doing their best, and we are proud of our men and women in uniform who continue to make sacrifices in the line of duty.

"Those calling for accountability are not wrong. That is how the system works, there must be accountability in every sector and in all that we do. While it is important to hold those responsible accountable, it does not diminish the sacrifices and commitment of our security personnel as they confront the enemies of our nation.

"We urge our Armed Forces to remain steadfast in safeguarding lives and property. We also encourage the President not to relent in the fight against insecurity.

"Whenever criminals and enemies of the state are confronted, they will attempt to fight back and create fear and instability. However, the best response is not to waver or falter, but to continue the fight until they are defeated.

"They will ultimately be brought to justice, and this challenge will come to an end. It is important to note that security is a collective responsibility. It does not rest on the shoulders of one arm of government alone.

"We must work together, the executive, the legislature, the military, and all stakeholders bringing our wisdom, foresight, and resources together to end these atrocities being committed by the enemies of our nation."

Gunmen on rampage in Ogbomoso, Ibadan

However, as the Senate was making the call for immediate rescue of the kidnapped teachers, pupils and students in Abuja, gunmen were, again, on rampage in Ogbomoso and Ibadan, both in Oyo State.

The suspected gunmen had on Tuesday night, reportedly attacked the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, office in Ogbomoso, making away with firearms belonging to officers on duty.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 10:00 p.m. at the Immigration office located along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway, near the NNPC filling station.

Sources said the assailants stormed the facility, while commercial activities were still ongoing at the nearby Ayanyan Cattle Market.

During the attack, officers on duty were reportedly overpowered and disarmed.

The exact number of weapons taken away could not be immediately confirmed.

Police react

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of Oyo State police command, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said he had not yet received an official briefing on the incident.

Ayanlade said: "I have not been briefed on the incident at this time. I will provide updates as soon as the necessary information becomes available."

At press time yesterday, authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the attack, while efforts were ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and the whereabouts of the perpetrators.

Adelabu's sister, twin children abducted in Ibadan

In another attack, the family of former Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, yesterday, confirmed the abduction of his younger sister, Mrs Olaide Busayo John-Paul, and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, by gunmen in Ibadan.

Mrs John-Paul was reportedly kidnapped in the Elewura-Challenge area of Ibadan by unidentified gunmen.

The family, in a statement by Adelabu's media aide, Femi Awogboro, disclosed that the victims were kidnapped at about 7:30 am, while Mrs John-Paul was on her way to drop her children in school.

Mrs John-Paul is the youngest of the five children of Mrs Olufunmilayo Adegoke Adelabu.

The statement read: "Immediately the incident was reported, all relevant security and law enforcement agencies were duly contacted. We are pleased to confirm that security operatives have swung into action and preliminary investigations have commenced in earnest.

"Chief Adebayo Adelabu and the entire family are deeply distressed by this tragic development but remain hopeful and confident in the capacity of the security agencies to secure the safe release of Mrs John-Paul and her children."

Police confirm abduction

When contacted, the Oyo State police command confirmed that it had commenced an investigation into the abduction and deployed tactical resources to facilitate the victims' rescue.

The Police, in a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State command, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer of Challenge Division, alongside other tactical teams, to move to the scene of the incident, following receipt of the report.

The police disclosed that the victim's vehicle had been recovered and that intensive investigations were underway.

"Following the report of the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Challenge Division, alongside other tactical teams, to proceed to the scene where the victim's vehicle was recovered and commence intensive investigations."

Oyo APC condemns kidnap

Reacting to the incident, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, condemned the abduction, describing the incident as another disturbing indication of the worsening security situation in the state.

The APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, expressed deep concern that the latest kidnapping occurred amid mounting public anxiety over several unresolved abduction cases across the state.

The party said: "We use this medium to appeal to the relevant authorities at the federal, state and local government levels to take a critical look at the security architecture of Oyo State, with a view to tightening all the loose ends and ensuring maximum protection of lives and properties of the citizens regardless of their background, economic or socio-political status.

"No citizen deserves to live in perpetual fear and anxiety, which is the reality facing many residents of Oyo State today.

Rescue Oyo pupils, teachers now or admit failure, Atiku tells Tinubu

Also reacting to the abduction of the teachers, pupils and students in Oyo,former Vice President and presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday demanded that President Bola Tinubu immediately mobilise all security and intelligence agencies to secure their unconditional release, warning that a government unable to protect schoolchildren has failed one of the most basic tests of leadership.

Atiku, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, described the reported dispatch of government officials, bearing bags of rice and other palliatives to the families of victims, as cruel, morally bankrupt and an open confession of failure.

"The cruelty of such a response is difficult to comprehend. Parents whose children have been torn from their arms are not asking for rice. Mothers who do not know whether their children are hungry, sick, traumatised or even alive are not demanding palliatives.

"Fathers who wake up every morning praying for a phone call announcing the safe return of their children are not looking for handouts. What they need is a government capable of rescuing their children and bringing the criminals responsible to justice", he said.

The former Vice President said the abduction was yet another tragic reminder that under the Tinubu administration, insecurity had ceased to be an emergency and had become a way of life.

"It is a damning verdict on this government that while criminals operate with audacity and freedom, innocent schoolchildren are abducted from their classrooms and the official response is the distribution of rice.

"This is not governance. This is an abdication of responsibility. It is a tragic confession of failure by an administration that seems increasingly overwhelmed by the very duties it swore to perform," Atiku added.

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Release these children for sake of our shared humanity, Obi begs kidnappers

In the same vein, former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, for 2027 election, Peter Obi, made a passionate appeal to the kidnappers to, as a matter of urgency, release them.

According to him, the terrorists should release them for the sake of humanity.

Obi said: "I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the condition in which these abducted school children are, as seen from their flagellated bodies. It is a painful reminder of the depth of insecurity in our land.

"I have always made it clear that the society we abuse today will take its revenge on our children tomorrow. When I first began making that statement, some of these children were not even born. This is a classic example of how the abuse of governance and society today can produce devastating consequences long after the abusers are gone.

"It is on the same line that I argue that the loans our leaders take today will hurt our children in the future, as many of them will mature for repayment and consequences long after we are gone.

"To those holding these children, I make a direct appeal to your conscience. Remember that these are innocent children, sons and daughters of people who have placed their hopes, dreams and entire future in them. In every one of them, you will find reflections of your own children, your own family and your own humanity.

"No grievance, no hardship, no justification can ever outweigh the sanctity of a child's life and innocence. Whatever path has led to this moment, there is still room for remorse, for humanity, and for a change of heart.

"I, therefore, appeal to your sense of mercy: Release these children immediately. Let them go. Return them safely to society to reunite with their families"

NLC threatens solidarity strike with teachers, if...

On its part, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, threatened to embark on a solidarity action with teachers and other workers across the country, if governments failed to address worsening insecurity and the rising cases of abduction of teachers, pupils and students.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in a statement, expressed support for the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, describing the action as a necessary response to the growing wave of kidnappings and attacks on schools and vulnerable workers nationwide.

Ajaero, who lamented that Nigeria is becoming a horror scene due to rising kidnappings, said: "The Nigeria Labour Congress wishes to express solidarity with the striking members of NUT over the serial cases of abduction of its members and students/pupils.

"The national and well-coordinated action represents the resolve of teachers to take their destiny into their own hands instead of waiting to be slaughtered to the last person.

"The action equally represents a gentle but unignorable nudge to governments to take the growing insecurity crisis more seriously.

"We commend the leadership of the NUT, led by Mr. Titus Audu Amba, for this thoughtful action across the country. Our hearts are with the teachers, pupils/students and other vulnerable workers, especially local government workers, doctors, nurses, medical and health workers who often fall victim to the nefarious acts of terrorists and other criminals.

"We are heartbroken by the ugly pictures of our children being held and tortured by depraved terrorists in the forests of Oyo State. We will not hesitate to embark on a solidarity action with the teachers or any other group of workers if government does not take issues of collective security more seriously."