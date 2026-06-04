Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie's Son Probe - Court Adjourns to Oct 8

The coroner's inquest into the death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of renowned author Chimamanda Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege, suffered a major setback, yesterday, after Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital told the Coroner's Court that it had obtained an order of the Lagos State High Court staying further proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the case to October 8, 2026.

The matter came before Coroner Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji at Igbosere Magisterial District, Yaba, Lagos, and was scheduled for the commencement of witness testimony.

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Counsel to Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, told the court that the hospital had initiated judicial review proceedings challenging, among other issues, the jurisdiction of the Coroner's court to conduct the inquest in the absence of the deceased's body.

He disclosed that the High Court had granted leave for the judicial review application and ordered that the leave operate as a stay of proceedings pending the determination of the suit.

Osipitan further informed the court that although the Lagos State Attorney-General's Office declined service of the originating processes, proof of service was available.

Responding on behalf of the family, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, confirmed receipt of both the originating processes and the High Court order.

While acknowledging the obligation of all parties to comply with court orders, he informed the Coroner that the family had already filed four witness statements on oath, including that of Dr. Ivara Esege, as well as statements from independent medical experts from Nigeria and the United States, who are expected to testify at the inquest.

Pinheiro urged the court not to adjourn the matter indefinitely but to a definite date after the court vacation to enable parties report on developments in the High Court proceedings.

Highlighting the need for transparency and public confidence in the fact-finding process, he said: "He who is innocent does not fear an open inquest."

He added, "The innocent man is not afraid of the lamp, it is the darkness that fears the light."

Counsel representing Atlantis Paediatric Hospital supported the request for a definite adjournment rather than an indefinite postponement.

Following submissions by counsel, the Coroner adjourned the matter until October 8, 2026, for report on the status of the High Court proceedings.

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The development means that although the inquest was scheduled to begin hearing evidence on the circumstances surrounding Nkanu's death, no witness was called and no testimony was taken.

The stay order has also delayed the testimony of several expert witnesses whose reports have already been filed before the Coroner's Court.

The legal challenge has effectively shifted attention from the Coroner's Court to the Lagos State High Court, whose eventual decision will determine when the fact-finding exercise can proceed