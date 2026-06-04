Nigeria: Reactions As Court Sentences 4 to Death Over Owo Church Massacre

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced four men to death by hanging for their role in the 2022 terrorist attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where 43 worshippers were killed and many others injured.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, Justice Emeka Nwite convicted the defendants on multiple terrorism charges, holding that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that they participated in the deadly assault, while a fifth suspect was discharged and acquitted.

The judge convicted Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25), Al-Qasim Idris (20), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26) and Abdulhaleem Idris (25) on multiple terrorism-related charges and ordered that they be hanged until they are dead.

A fifth defendant, Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47), was discharged and acquitted after the court found insufficient evidence linking him to the crimes.

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The judgment, delivered on Wednesday, marked the conclusion of a trial that began after the five suspects were arrested in parts of Ebiraland in Kogi State and other locations in Ondo State. They were arraigned in 2025 on a nine-count charge bordering on terrorism, conspiracy, unlawful possession of explosives and firearms, and the murder of worshippers during the church attack.

The defendants pleaded not guilty, prompting the Department of State Services (DSS) to commence a full trial after securing an accelerated hearing order from the court.

During the proceedings, the DSS called 11 witnesses, including eyewitnesses to the attack and security operatives who traced the suspects through mobile phone locations and telecommunications network data.

The agency also tendered 23 exhibits, including confessional statements allegedly made by the defendants in the presence of a Legal Aid Council lawyer, Mr Daniel Hassan.

At the close of the prosecution's case, the defendants opted to defend themselves without calling any witnesses.

In his judgment, Justice Nwite held that the DSS had established beyond reasonable doubt that the four convicted persons joined the proscribed Al-Shabaab terrorist group in 2021 through a recruiter identified as Odoba.

The court found that the terrorists held planning meetings at Government Secondary School, Ogaminana, in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, where they conceived the attack. According to the judgment, the final arrangements for the assault were concluded at a location near Owo in Ondo State.

Justice Nwite further ruled that the prosecution successfully proved that the convicts detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) inside the church during worship, killing 43 persons instantly and inflicting injuries on 163 others.

The judge described the evidence against the defendants as "credible, cogent, positive, verifiable and compelling".

He dismissed their claims that their confessional statements were obtained under duress, noting that the signatures and thumbprints on the documents contradicted those assertions.

The court sentenced the four convicts to life imprisonment on Count One, 20 years' imprisonment on Counts Two and Three, and death by hanging on Counts Seven, Eight and Nine relating to the detonation of explosive devices that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

Justice Nwite consequently ordered that they be "hanged by the neck until they are dead".

Owo Church Attack: Aiyedatiwa hails death sentence for four convicts

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has welcomed the conviction and death sentence handed to four persons found guilty of involvement in the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, describing the judgment as a triumph for justice and the rule of law.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor commended the judiciary, security agencies, and prosecution team for securing the conviction of the suspects.

Aiyedatiwa said the judgment demonstrated government's resolve to ensure that perpetrators of terrorism and violent crimes are held accountable.

"This judgment sends a clear message that those who take innocent lives will face the full weight of the law, no matter how long it takes," the governor said.

He noted that the diligence of investigators, the commitment of prosecutors, and the courage shown by the court throughout the trial had reaffirmed public confidence in the justice system.

The governor also paid tribute to the people of Owo and members of the Catholic community for their resilience in the aftermath of the attack, which left dozens of worshippers dead and many others injured.

According to him, despite the trauma caused by the incident, residents have remained committed to peace and unity.

Aiyedatiwa assured residents that his administration would continue working closely with security agencies to improve intelligence gathering and strengthen the protection of public spaces across the state.

He added that the verdict offered some measure of closure to victims' families and renewed hope that justice can prevail.

Lawyers Hail Verdict

Reacting to the judgment, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Abdul Balogun praised the speed with which the case was concluded.

According to him, the ruling demonstrated that the rule of law remains effective in addressing serious criminal offences.

"Fairness and the rule of law should be applied in the determination of any case involving any individual, regardless of tribe and status in society.

"I believe this judgment should send a message to other terrorists threatening the peace and stability of the country," he said.

Also speaking, Abuja-based lawyer Marcus U. Eji commended the court for what he described as swift justice.

"We need more of such swiftness, not only in criminal cases but also in civil matters, so that justice can be served one way or the other," he said.

Constitutional lawyer Habeeb Jimoh, while supporting efforts to combat terrorism, argued that government should place greater emphasis on preventing such crimes.

According to him, youth unemployment and lack of economic opportunities contribute significantly to insecurity.

"It is only when young people are meaningfully engaged that we can reduce crime in the country. Arresting, prosecuting and sentencing offenders may help, but the most effective way to curb terrorism is to engage the youth productively.

"If I have something meaningful to do, I will not think of crime. Government must create an atmosphere that allows young people to thrive," he stated.

Human rights lawyer H. Paul Abulu said Nigeria could no longer tolerate the prevailing level of insecurity.

"If we continue this way without urgent action to address insecurity, the country may not survive it," he warned.

Olukolade: Verdict Shows Government's Resolve

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd), described the conviction as evidence of the government's commitment to ensuring justice for victims of terrorism.

According to him, the judgment has provided some measure of closure for families who lost loved ones in the attack.

"The judgment should show the world that the judicial aspect of handling terrorism cases is alive and effective.

"It is a testimony to the rule of law. Problems can be solved through legal processes, and the entire process deserves commendation.

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"Nobody should be in doubt that due justice has now been served," he said.

Olukolade added that the conviction demonstrated the seriousness of authorities in pursuing those responsible for acts of terror.

CISLAC Opposes Death Penalty

However, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) disagreed with the death sentence, maintaining its long-standing opposition to capital punishment.

The organisation's executive director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, expressed sympathy for the victims and their families but argued that the death penalty does not constitute an effective deterrent to crime.

"The Owo church attack remains one of the most painful reminders of Nigeria's security challenges and the devastating human cost of violent extremism.

"While accountability is essential, CISLAC maintains that the right to life is fundamental and that capital punishment is neither a proven deterrent nor consistent with the growing global movement towards more humane and rights-based justice systems," he said.

Rafsanjani urged the government to strengthen security sector reforms, improve intelligence gathering, support victims of attacks and pursue alternative punishments that uphold accountability without taking life.

"As the country seeks justice for the victims of the Owo tragedy, it is essential that Nigeria demonstrates that accountability and human rights are not mutually exclusive but complementary pillars of a democratic society governed by the rule of law," he added.

The convictions bring to a close one of Nigeria's most closely watched terrorism trials, nearly four years after the horrific attack that shocked the nation and left dozens of families mourning loved ones who had gathered for worship on that fateful Sunday in Owo.