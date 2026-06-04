Nigeria: School Abductions - Protesting Zamfara, Yobe Teachers Demand Protection

4 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nicholas Dekera

The protest by teachers over the abductions of their colleagues and school children in Oyo and Borno States continued yesterday in Zamfara, Yobe and Akwa Ibom States. Teachers in Abuja and states across the country had been protesting the kidnapping incidents.

Zamfara State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in a protest yesterday in Gusau, the state capital said the kidnapping incidents have raised fresh concerns over safety in schools.

The protesters carried placards bearing various inscriptions such as "The pen must never bow to the gun", "Schools must be safe havens, not crime scenes".

Others were "An injury to one is an injury to all, "Protect those who shape tomorrow" and "When teachers are safe, the nation is safe" among others.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the protest, the Zamfara State NUT chairman, Comrade Sanusi Abdullahi Anka, who was represented by the state deputy chairman, Comrade Hassan Lawal, urged governments at all levels to take decisive steps to improve security in schools and communities.

In Yobe State, the NUT state chairman, Comrade Ado Idriss, demanded that the federal government take decisive measures to end the frequent attacks on schools across the country.

Represented by his deputy Comrade Ali Abubakar, the chairman described the situation as unfortunate, pointing out that schools were supposed to be safer places where effective learning takes place.

In his reaction, the commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Abba Idriss Adam, said the government would continue to prioritise the provision of a conducive teaching and learning environment for teachers and students in the state.

The commissioner stated this at the entrance of the government house while receiving members of the NUT on a solidarity rally against incessant attacks, abduction, and killing of students and teachers in the country.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.