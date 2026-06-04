Nigeria: School Abductions - Protesting Zamfara, Yobe Teachers Demand Protection

The protest by teachers over the abductions of their colleagues and school children in Oyo and Borno States continued yesterday in Zamfara, Yobe and Akwa Ibom States. Teachers in Abuja and states across the country had been protesting the kidnapping incidents.

Zamfara State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in a protest yesterday in Gusau, the state capital said the kidnapping incidents have raised fresh concerns over safety in schools.

The protesters carried placards bearing various inscriptions such as "The pen must never bow to the gun", "Schools must be safe havens, not crime scenes".

Others were "An injury to one is an injury to all, "Protect those who shape tomorrow" and "When teachers are safe, the nation is safe" among others.

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During the protest, the Zamfara State NUT chairman, Comrade Sanusi Abdullahi Anka, who was represented by the state deputy chairman, Comrade Hassan Lawal, urged governments at all levels to take decisive steps to improve security in schools and communities.

In Yobe State, the NUT state chairman, Comrade Ado Idriss, demanded that the federal government take decisive measures to end the frequent attacks on schools across the country.

Represented by his deputy Comrade Ali Abubakar, the chairman described the situation as unfortunate, pointing out that schools were supposed to be safer places where effective learning takes place.

In his reaction, the commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Abba Idriss Adam, said the government would continue to prioritise the provision of a conducive teaching and learning environment for teachers and students in the state.

The commissioner stated this at the entrance of the government house while receiving members of the NUT on a solidarity rally against incessant attacks, abduction, and killing of students and teachers in the country.