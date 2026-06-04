Nigeria: Tinubu Torchbearers Will Drive President's Second-Term Bid - First Lady

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Tinubu Torchbearers (TTB), expressing confidence that the movement would inspire hope, unity and progress across the country as members work towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term bid.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, the First Lady charged members of the new movement to serve as ambassadors of the Renewed Hope Agenda by communicating the achievements and programmes of the administration clearly, responsibly and respectfully to Nigerians.

"May this movement inspire hope, unity and progress across our beloved nation as we embark on the second-term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," she said.

Mrs Tinubu described the Tinubu Torchbearers as an initiative founded on commitment, patriotism, service and the collective aspiration for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria, stressing that women remain central to national development and political mobilisation.

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According to her, President Tinubu assumed office with a clear determination to reposition Nigeria through bold reforms and strategic interventions under the Renewed Hope Agenda spanning economic recovery, infrastructure, security, education and social investment.

She said the administration had taken significant steps to strengthen agriculture, support local industries, improve healthcare delivery, create jobs, attract investment and expand opportunities for Nigerians.

"Our nation is on a journey of transformation. Therefore, we must remain focused on building a Nigeria that works for all and where opportunities are expanded for every citizen to contribute to our national progress, peace and prosperity," she said.

The First Lady noted that the government alone could not deliver sustainable development without the support and participation of citizens, describing platforms such as the Tinubu Torchbearers as important vehicles for community mobilisation, civic participation and national unity.

"As we look ahead, I urge all members of the Tinubu Torchbearers to be true ambassadors of Renewed Hope by communicating the achievements and programmes of this administration clearly and responsibly to the people. Be respectful and civil in your engagement," she added.

Mrs Tinubu also commended APC women leaders and members for their roles during the party's recently concluded primaries, saying the exercise demonstrated that democracy could thrive without bitterness.

"I appreciate you all for your efforts in the just-concluded APC primaries across the country, which have largely been judged peaceful. Our party has shown the rest of the country that democracy can thrive without bitterness," she stated.

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In a major announcement, the First Lady assured APC women leaders in five opposition-controlled states that vehicles would be provided for their personal use before the end of the week.

She identified the beneficiaries as APC women leaders in Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Osun and Oyo states.

"Your vehicles will be ready before the end of the week," she said.

Emphasising that the vehicles were personal assets and not party property, Mrs Tinubu directed beneficiaries to register them in their individual names.

"These vehicles are your personal vehicles. You are not giving them to the party. Register them in your names," she said.

She also called on APC governors to emulate the gesture by providing vehicles for women leaders in their respective states.

"This is how we want our women to be treated. We are not playing politics like before. We are politicians and people should see value in us. This is a blessed party and we want our women to be empowered," she declared.

Expressing optimism that more governors would support the initiative, the First Lady noted that some states had already taken similar steps.