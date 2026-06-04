Liberia: Govt Scraps Guns-First Policy

After 18 years without an update, Liberia has rewritten its national security playbook. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. launched the National Security Strategy 2026-2036 Tuesday in Monrovia, ditching a military heavy model for one anchored in jobs, rights, climate resilience, and public trust.

"Security is both a prerequisite and a catalyst for development," President Boakai told the packed hall. "The dividends of peace and security must trickle down to the ordinary citizen. No one must be left behind."

The last strategy came in 2008. Policy demands a revision every decade. Liberia missed two. Major General Daniel D. Zankar (Rtd), Military Advisor to the President, called the lapse critical. He labeled the launch "historic and celebratory," noting that joint sessions of the National Security Council usually mean crisis. "That is not the case today," Major General Daniel D. Zankar (Rtd) said. "We gather here to unveil a strategic national security instrument."

The new plan attacks "hard and soft security issues" head on. It targets capability gaps and the chronic lack of coordination between agencies. "This means we have an eight-year gap," Major General Daniel D. Zankar (Rtd) said.

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National Security Advisor Samuel Kofi Woods II said the strategy took two years to draft. Technical teams mapped threats with security institutions, civil servants, and legal experts. Then the doors opened.

"We held widespread national consultations," Attorney Samuel Kofi Woods II said. "Town hall focused groups and listening sessions across our country let ordinary Liberians, youth groups, women organizations, community leaders and the private sector identify security priorities, share lived experiences and shape strategic choices."

Regional partners and international agencies helped align the plan with West African and global standards.

The result rejects silos. "We are moving from reactive sectoral responses toward an integrated, anticipatory and whole of society security architecture," Attorney Samuel Kofi Woods II said. He caught his own misstep: "A strategy is only as good as its implementation."

Cyber-attacks are now security threats. So are climate shocks, joblessness, public health breakdowns, and economic instability. Borders still matter. They just no longer matter alone.

"Security must serve the people," Attorney Samuel Kofi Woods, II stated. "A secure Liberia is not achieved by instruments of force alone. It is secure when communities participate in safety planning, when the rule of law protects rights, and where opportunities reduce incentives for crime and conflict."

County and district security committees will get real power. Local concerns will set national priorities. Resources will move faster to communities.

The strategy mandates human rights training and complaint systems in every security force. It funds youth employment and education to choke off recruitment by criminal networks. It mainstreams gender in threat analysis and command structures. It rolls out public awareness and digital literacy campaigns so citizens can spot and report threats.

"Our vision is to redefine the traditional security model and focus on human security where respect for human rights are the core of our efforts," Attorney Samuel Kofi Woods II said. "Those who believe that respect for human rights and security are antithetical are wrong. Both are mutually reinforcing."

Attorney Samuel Kofi Woods II confronted past failures directly. "Australia is only as good as its implementation," he said, then corrected himself. The plan now carries a roadmap with clear priorities, timelines, and performance indicators.

The government will rewrite mandates to kill duplication. A multi-year financing plan taps the national budget, external support, and private sector funds. Transparent progress reports and public reviews are locked in.

"Citizens and institutions can hold all actors accountable," Attorney Samuel Kofi Woods II said.

Sweden's Folke Bernadotte Academy, the Swedish government, the United Nations, and the United States provided technical and financial backing.

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President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. widened the mandate. He listed transnational organized crime, cyber threats, climate risks, economic vulnerabilities, and public health emergencies as active dangers.

He named traditional chiefs, elders, superintendents, civil society, and religious leaders "indispensable" to the new architecture. "Our true security rests upon how well we will fulfill this," President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. said. "When this happens, security will be assured."

He also called for deeper regional and international collaboration before the recording ended.

Major General Daniel D. Zankar (Rtd) said the strategy will "safeguard our nation's sovereignty, stability and development objectives." If it delivers, Liberia shifts from defending the state to defending the person.

The Office of the National Security Advisor will release the full document in the coming weeks.

For the first time in a generation, Liberia is betting that dignity, jobs, and rights are its strongest defense.