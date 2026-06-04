Liberia: Govt Addresses the Deadly Wait for Emergency Care

In rural Liberia, the difference between life and death is often measured in hours on a dirt road. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health cut that clock down with the commissioning of 25 ambulances--bound for the counties where a ruptured uterus, a motorcycle crash, or a child's fever can turn fatal while families wait for a ride.

The new fleet is one of the largest single boosts to the country's emergency referral system in years.

"The commissioning of these ambulances demonstrates our continued commitment to improving access to quality healthcare services for all Liberians, especially those living in remote communities," Madam Martha C. Morris, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Health, said.

The commissioning ceremony, held in Monrovia on Wednesday, June 3, drew a full house with government officials, development partners. Others, including representatives from the Ministry of Health, the National Public Health Institute, and county health officers, watched as the keys were handed over. The resounding message at the event was blunt--emergency transport is no longer an afterthought.

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For years, the country's referral chain has snapped at the same weak link. Clinics diagnose the problem. Hospitals can treat it. But the patient never makes it there. Roads wash out in the rainy season. Fuel is unaffordable. Private vehicles are scarce. The ambulance never comes.

Dr. Teyah Sackie Moore, Acting Chief Medical Officer of Liberia, put numbers to the gap. "Timely transportation of patients is a critical component of an effective health system," Dr. Teyah Sackie Moore said. "These ambulances will help bridge gaps in emergency care and referrals across the country."

Health workers say the stakes are highest for obstetric emergencies. A woman bleeding after delivery needs surgery within two hours. A newborn who cannot breathe needs oxygen in minutes. Trauma from road accidents is another killer. Liberia's main highways record frequent crashes, yet ambulances are clustered in Monrovia. The new units are meant to push coverage outward.

The Ministry did not release a county-by-county breakdown Wednesday. Officials said the 25 ambulances will go to "priority areas with the longest referral times." Each vehicle will serve multiple districts, with county health teams responsible for routing and maintenance.

That raises familiar questions. Past ambulance donations have stalled for lack of fuel, drivers, or spare parts. Hon. Martha C. Morris addressed the concern indirectly, framing the commissioning as part of a broader push to strengthen delivery. "The commissioning of these ambulances demonstrates our continued commitment to improving access to quality healthcare services for all Liberians," Hon. Martha C. Morris said.

Development partners in attendance have backed fuel and maintenance schemes in other counties. Whether those models will scale with the new fleet remains to be seen. For now, the Ministry is banking on county ownership to keep the vehicles running.

The handover comes as Liberia works to rebuild emergency services hollowed out by years of underinvestment. The 2014 to 2016 Ebola epidemic exposed the system's fragility. COVID-19 strained it again. Today, many district hospitals still lack basic resuscitation equipment, and referral hospitals operate with limited blood banks and surgical capacity.

Ambulances alone will not fix that. But they plug a hole that frontline nurses call daily. "We stabilize what we can," one county health officer said on the sidelines. "Then we pray for transport."

Dr. Teyah Sackie Moore tied the vehicles to larger reforms. Faster referrals, he said, will only matter if receiving hospitals are ready. The Ministry has been training emergency responders and equipping casualty wards, but gaps persist. "Timely transportation of patients is a critical component of an effective health system," Dr. Teyah Sackie Moore repeated. "These ambulances will help bridge gaps in emergency care and referrals across the country."

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The Ministry of Health said operational guidelines, driver recruitment, and maintenance plans will follow the commissioning. County health teams are expected to integrate the ambulances into existing referral protocols and report response times to Monrovia.

Civil society groups welcomed the move but urged transparency. Publishing the distribution list, fuel allocations, and maintenance budgets, they argue, will let communities track whether the ambulances stay on the road.

For families in Lofa, Grand Kru, River Gee, and other remote counties, the policy details are secondary. What matters is the siren. What matters is a vehicle that shows up when needed the most.

When the road is long and the bleeding will not stop, 25 new ambulances mean Liberia finally has a chance to answer the call.