Somalia: UN Urges Immediate End to Mogadishu Fighting, Calls for Return to Dialogue

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United Nations on Thursday voiced deep concern over ongoing fighting in Mogadishu, urging all parties involved in the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and return to dialogue to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

In a statement, the United Nations Transitional Mission in Somalia said it was alarmed by clashes that erupted in the Somali capital overnight, warning of the risks posed to civilians and the country's fragile stability.

"UNTMIS is deeply concerned by the fighting that began in Mogadishu last night and calls on all parties to demonstrate responsible leadership, end the violence, and refrain from any actions that could endanger civilian lives," the mission said.

The statement urged rival sides to resume dialogue "in order to safeguard the interests of all Somalis" and seek a peaceful resolution to the political crisis.

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The UN mission noted that it, alongside Somalia's international partners, had repeatedly warned of the dangers of a return to the tensions and instability that accompanied the country's disputed electoral process in 2021.

According to the statement, several warnings regarding the growing political crisis had been conveyed to relevant stakeholders in recent months, but concerns raised by international partners had not been fully addressed.

UNTMIS called on Somali leaders to prioritize the national interest and resume political talks that stalled on May 15, stressing that dialogue remained the only viable path toward resolving the dispute.

The mission added that Somalia's international partners stood ready to facilitate discussions aimed at easing tensions and finding a negotiated solution to the crisis.

The appeal comes amid a growing chorus of international concern over escalating clashes in Mogadishu, with foreign governments and diplomatic missions increasingly calling for restraint, an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful settlement to the country's deepening political divisions.