Somalia: Former Somali President Farmaajo Blames Hassan Sheikh for Escalating Crisis

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Thursday sharply criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud over ongoing clashes in Mogadishu, accusing him of mishandling the country's political and security affairs as fighting between government forces and opposition-aligned groups continued in parts of the capital.

In remarks issued amid rising tensions, Farmaajo rejected accusations directed at opposition figures and instead blamed Hassan Sheikh for deepening Somalia's political divisions.

"My government was not brought down by war or a foreign attack. You were the one who undermined it and mobilized political opposition against it," Farmaajo said, responding to what he described as unfounded allegations made by the current administration.

The former president's comments marked the latest escalation in a widening political dispute that has increasingly played out alongside growing security tensions in Mogadishu.

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Fighting that began on Wednesday has fueled concerns among residents and international partners, with reports of civilian displacement, disruptions to business activity and heightened security measures across parts of the city.

The government and opposition figures have traded accusations over responsibility for the violence, while international actors, including Western governments and regional partners, have urged restraint and called for dialogue to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Farmaajo, who has emerged as one of the most prominent critics of constitutional and electoral reforms advanced by Hassan Sheikh's administration, said Somalia's current crisis stemmed from political decisions that had weakened national consensus and increased polarization.

His remarks come as political and security tensions continue to mount in Mogadishu, raising fears that the confrontation could further destabilize a country still battling a long-running Islamist insurgency and struggling to consolidate state institutions.