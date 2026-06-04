Nigeria: AFN Reads Riot Acts to Athletes Over Commonwealth Games Trials

*Declares attendance at National Trials mandatory, sets sprint benchmark

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has made it mandatory that

participation in the National Trials scheduled to hold in Lagos as condition to be a part of Team Nigeria's contingent to the Commonwealth Games billed to hold in Glasgow, Scotland next month.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The highly-anticipated trials will hold from June 20 to June 22, 2026, at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Sports Complex in Lagos, bringing together some of the nation's finest athletes in what promises to be a fiercely contested competition.

The three-day event will feature 32 track and field events for both men and women. It will also provide opportunities for athletes to stake their claims for selection.

According to the official statement issued by the Media Committee of the federation headed by Maxwell Kumoye, participation in the men and women's 100m, 200m and 400m will be restricted to athletes who have achieved the prescribed qualifying standards. "All other track and field events will remain open for participation," observed the AFN spokesman.

The statement stressed that the federation believes the arrangement will ensure that only athletes in top form contest the sprint events while maintaining broad participation across other disciplines.

"Athletes are expected to arrive in Lagos on Friday, June 19, while departure has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 23."

To further support athletes in their quest for qualification, the federation announced that accommodation will be provided for those who have attained the required standards during the qualification period.

"The list of athletes who have met the stipulated benchmarks is expected to be released in the coming days,"the statement said.

AFN President, Chief Tonobok Okowa, called on athletic stakeholders, enthusiasts and fans across the country to turn out and support the athletes during the championship.

Okowa described the trials as a significant milestone in Nigeria's preparations for the Commonwealth Games and expressed confidence that the event would help identify the country's best talents ahead of Glasgow 2026.

The AFN President also used the opportunity to commend the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) for its continued support of the federation and Nigerian athletes, noting that the backing received has contributed significantly to ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening athletics development and improving elite athlete performance.