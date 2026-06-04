Liberia: GAC Audit Report Rocks Nimba

The audit report of the General Auditing Commission (GAC), covering July 1, 2028 - December 31, 2023, is said to be shaking Nimba County after it was reported that over US$444,000 went unaccounted for from the County Development and Social Development Funds.

According to the report, the Nimba County Administration made payments totaling US$444,100.75 to several institutions without adequate supporting documents, something that brought disbelief to the citizens and raised debate on the local radio stations across the county as well as the county populous social media platform.

The GAC Compliance Audit Report on the expenditure of Nimba County's County Development Fund (CDF), Social Development Fund (SDF), and assets covering July 1, 2018, to December 31, 2023, indicate that the payments were made through the Project Management Committee without expenditure or financial reports to justify the spending.

The Daily Observer established that during the period of the expenditure, Mr. David Dorr Cooper was in charge as Superintendent of Nimba for three years and the remaining three years of the CDC-led government, Mr. Nelson Korquoi served as Superintendent from 2020 to December 31, 2023. Also, One Harris Y. Yeanamie served as chairperson of the Project Management Committee, which was solely responsible for the management of all county funds at the time.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The report also linked several Institutions to having received funds from the County and Social Development Funds without any reliable accountability in terms of how the money was spent.

These institutions include the Nimba County Community College, now Nimba University, US$50,000; Nimba County Health Team, US$20,000; Nimba County Security Council, US$5,000; and the Nimba County Sports Association or steering committee, over US$ 271,200.

Other institutions include the Denton Security Guard Services, US$17,900, the Nimba County Community Radio Association/NICORA, US$30k, the Nimba Disàbled Community, US$19,916 and the City Development Support US$30,000.

It is not clear why the report was delayed, when it was compiled and completed in October 2025. However, the release of this long-awaited document is causing some agitations among the citizens, with many waiting to see what action the government is going to take against the former officials of the local government that managed the budgets.

One of the shocking expenditures was that of the sport association or the sport steering committee, which covered more than US$ 270,000, something many regarded as a means of siphoning public money. Because of this, every new leader will increase the sports budget from CDF/SDF, despite collecting huge money from leagues staged in preparation of county meet and donations from fans in support of the county.

Nimba county is said to be one of the counties known for rallying huge support for the County Sports Meet, but has never made a report to citizens until the league was over.

"We are waiting to see what the government is going to do with the heads of the institutions linked to this GAC report," said one Frederick, a local merchant in Ganta.

"Some of them used the money to build for themselves properties in a shorter period of time and now they have transitioned to this government, so the government will not be able to effectively fight corruption," Miatta Jackson, a student.

In 2010, Nimba spent a huge amount of money from the social development funds to prepare for the hosting of the independence day celebration in Sanniquellie, where US$800,000 was allegedly used.

Two years later in 2012, Nimba procured 22 pieces of Yellow Machines for rehabilitation of feeder roads, costing about US$4.5 million, yet it is not clear whether there was any audit in those periods up to 2018.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the GAC outlined that the absence of supporting documents increases the risk of misappropriation of public funds, fraudulent transactions, and violations of procurement procedures.

The auditors noted that without proper documentation, the validity and accuracy of the expenditures cannot be verified.

"Payment may be made for goods not delivered or services not performed or goods delivered and services performed may not meet the approved specification," the GAC audit report said.

During this period, Nimba used over US$1 million to procure spare parts to repair yellow machines and several public projects were earmarked and started, but were not completed (the Gbor Payee Administrative Building, the Flumpa Administrative building, and bridge projects, among others)

Meanwhile, the commission is recommending that the Nimba County Administration fully accounts for all expenditures listed in the audit findings and provide the necessary supporting documents.