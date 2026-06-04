Liberia: Salvation Army Polytechnic Cuts Tuition By 50 Percent

In a bold move aimed at easing the financial burden on students and widening access to higher education, The Salvation Army Polytechnic University has announced a 50 percent reduction in tuition costs across all its colleges.

The decision, approved by the University's Board of Trustees and announced by University President, Professor Jonathan Minagogo Hart, took effect on May 16, 2026, and is intended to support students struggling with the country's economic challenges and limited scholarship opportunities.

Professor Hart said the tuition reduction reflects The Salvation Army's longstanding commitment to serving vulnerable and underserved populations by making quality education more accessible.

"We recognize that many talented young Liberians are unable to pursue higher education because of financial constraints," Professor Hart said. "This initiative is our contribution to ensuring that economic hardship does not prevent deserving students from achieving their academic and professional goals."

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Under the new tuition structure, students admitted to the College of Health Sciences will pay US$7.50 per credit hour, down from US$15.00, while students enrolled in the Colleges of Agriculture, Business, Education, Theology, and Engineering will pay US$6.00 per credit hour instead of US$12.00.

University officials believe the reduction will create new opportunities for hundreds of young people who have been unable to enroll in tertiary institutions due to financial difficulties.

According to the administration, the initiative is designed to provide an alternative pathway for many young Liberians who are currently unemployed or unable to continue their education because of economic barriers.

The university said the measure aligns with The Salvation Army's mission of empowering communities and bridging the gap between disadvantaged and privileged populations through education and skills development.

With the new tuition rates, The Salvation Army Polytechnic University is positioning itself as one of Liberia's most affordable faith-based institutions of higher learning.

The university offers both academic and vocational programs and operates a three-semester academic calendar each year.

Admissions remain open, with entrance and placement examinations administered daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Results are released within one hour after completion of the examinations. Classes for the next academic term are scheduled to begin in July.

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Professor Hart, who rose from a difficult childhood as a former street child and orphan to become a distinguished academic, said the initiative is deeply personal.

Having benefited from free accommodation, feeding, and education provided by The Salvation Army during his youth, he said he understands firsthand the transformative power of educational opportunities.

"My own life is a testimony to what affordable education can do," he noted. "Every child and every person deserves access to quality education regardless of their economic background."

Professor Hart added that the tuition reduction is not only an investment in students but also in Liberia's future, as the country seeks to build a skilled and productive workforce capable of driving national development.