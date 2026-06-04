Liberia: Newly Appointed E&j Medical Center Administrator Promises Transparency, Hospital Improvement

The first appointed female administrator of Esther and Jereline Medical Centre in Ganta had vowed to lead the noble medical facility with transparency and bring greater improvement to the hospital.

Speaking to the Daily Observer upon her induction ceremony recently, Ms. Ruthine N. Saye Bentuo explained that she hopes to see greater improvement in the hospital, in terms of provision of modern facility, renewal of the most basic needs of the hospital to enhance smooth operation.

"Most of the beds need to be renewed, modernize the delivery ward - by creating a prenatal ward - ensuring there are incubators to cater for the premature baby," she said.

"We hope to see the hospital progressing then regression, if we have the necessary support from the national government," she said.

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Ms. Bentuo call for better communication among the working staff for the betterment of the hospital, urging her colleagues to serve diligently and with passion for serving humanity with care.

"I love for all of us to work with an open mind and avoid being conservative or close," she said.

Ms. Ruthine N. Saye Bentuo is a well experienced medical practitioner, with working experiences as an officer in charge in several medical facilities in Liberia, particularly in Monrovia.

She began her medical career as Physician Assistant for NTINA and then holds BSc in Physiology and also a degree in peace building from the Koffi Annah School of Peace building.

She is married with four children and vowed to bring on board her vast leadership abilities to improve the hospital.

The EnJ Medical Hospital is the only Government Hospital in Ganta, catering to hundreds of thousands of citizens in Ganta and its environs.

Since the establishment of the hospital, Mrs. Bentuo is the first female administrator, something that brought happiness to the staff and even the patients, because it is very hard to see administrators in the medical cycle.

It was only Ganta United Methodist Hospital that once brought Madam Mary Zigbou as first female administrator of the famous faith-based entity in Ganta.

"We are very happy to see a woman serving as administrator for the first time in this hospital and I prayed she will work harder than the men," said one Cooper, during the induction ceremony.

The hospital is said to be facing numerous challenges, but the key one now is no vehicle for smooth running of the entity and there is no ambulance at all.

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"We have three medical doctors here and pray to have the needed facilities, like ambulances and vehicles for utilities," she said.