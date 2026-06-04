Ghana: Turning Waste Into Wealth - a Bold Step We Must Sustain

The signing of a binding feedstock agreement between the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Numatter Recycling Technologies Ltd. marks more than just another partnership, it signals a decisive shift in how Ghana confronts one of its most persistent urban challenges: plastic waste.

For years, Accra has battled the consequences of poor waste management.

Choked drains, perennial flooding during the rainy season, unsightly dumpsites, and public health risks have become familiar scenes.

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Plastic waste, particularly sachets and low-value materials has been at the centre of this crisis.

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It is against this backdrop that The Ghanaian Times considers this agreement as a significant and welcome development.

Unlike previous arrangements that often remained at the level of intention, this binding feedstock agreement provides the certainty required to move from promise to action.

The commitment to supply 100 metric tonnes of plastic waste daily to a dedicated industrial-scale pyrolysis plant represents a structured and practical response to a long-standing problem.

More importantly, it introduces a new way of thinking, one that sees waste not as a burden, but as a resource.

The proposed facility, which will convert plastic waste into fuel products such as petrol, diesel and kerosene, offers a clear demonstration of what a circular economy can look like in practice.

By linking waste collection directly to industrial production, the project creates value where previously there was none.

The implications are far-reaching. First, there is the environmental benefit. By creating a reliable end-market for hard-to-recycle plastics, the project will reduce the volume of waste that ends up in drains, waterways and open burning sites.

This, in turn, will help to mitigate flooding, improve sanitation and enhance the overall quality of urban life in Accra.

Second, there is the economic opportunity. With an estimated 1,500 direct and indirect jobs expected to be created, the project aligns well with the government's 24-hour economy agenda.

It also contributes to domestic fuel production, reducing reliance on imports and strengthening local industry.

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Third, there is the climate dimension. By diverting plastic waste from landfills and open burning, the facility has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while opening avenues for carbon credit revenues.

However, while the promise is undeniable, The Ghanaian Times urges caution against premature celebration.

The success of this initiative will depend on sustained commitment, transparency and effective implementation.

Feedstock supply must be consistent, waste segregation systems must be strengthened, and regulatory oversight must be robust.

Without these, even the well-designed projects can falter.

We also emphasise the need for public education. Citizens must understand their role in waste segregation and responsible disposal.

A circular economy cannot function without active participation at the household and community levels.

Furthermore, government must ensure that such initiatives are not isolated projects but part of a broader, coordinated national strategy on waste management and industrial development.

This project should serve as a blueprint, not an exception.

The Ghanaian Times therefore calls on all stakeholders, the AMA, central government, private sector players and the public to commit fully to the success of this initiative.

The opportunity to transform a major environmental liability into a driver of economic growth must not be squandered.