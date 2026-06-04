Ghana: June 3 Disaster Victims Push for Justice, Compensation

Survivors of the June 3 flood and fire disaster have called on President John Dramani Mahama to ensure justice and compensation for victims as part of his government's "Resetting Ghana" agenda.

They made the appeal during a press conference in Accra yesterday, as they marked 11 years since the tragedy that claimed more than 150 lives.

The survivors and families of the deceased also expressed concern over delays in the determination of a lawsuit filed in 2015 over the incident.

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The event was organised by the OneGhana Movement in collaboration with representatives of the June 3 victims.

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The Convener of the OneGhana Movement, Mr Senyo Hosi, was reported to have said that victims and families had waited too long for justice and compensation.

He stated that the June 3 disaster, which involved severe flooding and a fire outbreak at a GOIL fuel station, was preventable and resulted from alleged negligence by both public and private institutions responsible for public safety.

Mr Hosi further indicated that evidence presented in court suggested failures by key institutions to discharge their duty of care.

He said witnesses from the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) had admitted under cross-examination that stronger regulation and oversight could have prevented the tragedy.

He also criticised the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), alleging inconsistencies in its handling of the case and failure to enforce planning and safety regulations.

Mr Hosi was further quoted as urging President Mahama to move beyond political rhetoric and demonstrate commitment to national renewal by ensuring justice for the victims.

He stressed that a true national reset must prioritise vulnerable citizens and restore public confidence in state institutions and the justice system.

The lawyer for the victims, Mr Etornam Caleb Afutu, was also reported to have said that the case, filed in 2018 on behalf of 69 victims, was now in its final stages after eight years in court.

He explained that the plaintiffs were seeking GH¢40 million in damages from GOIL, the NPA and the AMA for alleged negligence that led to deaths, permanent disabilities, loss of livelihoods and destruction of property.

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Mr Afutu noted that the case against the fuel station dealer had been discontinued following his death, while proceedings against the remaining defendants were ongoing.

He added that seven victims had testified so far, while witnesses for GOIL and the NPA had completed their evidence. He further stated that the AMA's witness was currently testifying, with hearings scheduled for June 15 and June 18.

Mr Afutu expressed optimism that the case would be concluded before the end of the year after cross-examinations and the filing of written submissions.

The Chairman of the June 3 Victims Association, Mr Thomas Sakyi, said many survivors continued to suffer physical, emotional and economic hardships as a result of the disaster.

He explained that several victims had sustained permanent injuries, including hearing loss, while others had lost their businesses, homes and sources of income.

He appealed for expedited justice, stressing that survivors had endured years of pain and uncertainty while awaiting the outcome of the case.

The June 3 disaster remains one of the deadliest tragedies in Ghana's history.