Ghana: Plastic Waste to Fuel · Ama, Nrtl Seal Landmark Recycling Deal · Project to Create 1,500 Jobs

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has signed a binding feedstock agreement with Numatter Recycling Technologies Limited (NRTL) for Ghana's first industrial-scale plastic-to-fuel pyrolysis plant.

Under the agreement, NRTL is expected to convert more than 100 tonnes of plastic waste daily into premium-grade petrol, diesel, kerosene and activated carbon.

The initiative is aimed at addressing Accra's growing waste management challenges while generating valuable energy products.

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A statement issued by Numatter Recycling Technologies Limited and shared with The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday indicated that under the agreement, the AMA would coordinate and channel post-collection plastic waste streams from across the metropolis to the facility.

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It further stated that the company would guarantee processing and offtake capacity through a structured waste-to-fuel ecosystem.

The statement described the agreement as a major milestone in Ghana's transition towards a circular economy and the development of sustainable waste management infrastructure.

It explained that although the project was first announced in September 2025 through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the latest agreement had now transformed the proposal into a contractual and operational reality.

According to the statement, the facility would deploy Hydroxy Systems' patented technology to convert end-of-life plastics into petrol, diesel, kerosene and activated carbon.

It added that the agreement would establish legally binding commitments for the supply of sorted plastic waste streams, provide the processing volume guarantees required for operationalisation, and create long-term supply chain certainty to support financing and construction.

The statement further revealed that the project was expected to create about 1,500 direct and indirect jobs across waste collection, sorting, transportation, logistics, technical operations and plant management.

It noted that the facility, designed as a continuous industrial operation, would run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in support of the government's 24-hour economy agenda while creating employment opportunities across the value chain.

It added that plastic waste, particularly sachets, multilayer films and other low-value materials often rejected by recyclers, remained one of Ghana's most persistent environmental challenges.

The statement further indicated that plastic pollution had become a major contributor to clogged drains and recurrent flooding in Accra, leading to property damage, traffic disruptions and public health concerns during the rainy season.

It explained that the pyrolysis facility would create a commercially viable market for hard-to-recycle plastics while reducing the volume of waste entering drains, waterways, landfills and open burning sites.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey, was quoted as describing the agreement as a significant step towards transforming plastic waste from an environmental burden into a strategic economic resource.

He said the initiative had the potential to promote sustainable development, create jobs and support cleaner urban communities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Numatter Recycling Technologies Limited, Mr Kelvin Boateng, was also quoted as describing the agreement as the point at which ambition becomes infrastructure.

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He said the project demonstrated how African cities could convert environmental challenges into industrial assets capable of generating energy, employment and long-term economic value.

He further stated that plastic waste should no longer be seen as the end of a product's lifecycle, but rather as a strategic raw material capable of powering new industries and supporting cleaner, more resilient cities.

The Waste Management Director of the AMA, Mr Solomon Noi, reaffirmed the Assembly's commitment to supporting initiatives that combine environmental stewardship with economic development and industrial innovation.

The statement added that with feedstock certainty now secured, the project would move into full construction and mobilisation, positioning Accra as a leader in circular economy infrastructure and sustainable urban development.