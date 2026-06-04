Ghana: Mining Sector Reforms Key to Industrial Growth - Minister

The three-day West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX) 2026 has opened in Accra with a call on governments, investors and industry players to pursue responsible mining and sustainable energy development to drive economic growth across the sub-region.

Stakeholders at the event said such an approach would enable West Africa to maximise the benefits of its vast mineral resources through increased investment, industrialisation, job creation and value addition.

The expo, organised in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Events and Projects International (EPI) and dmg events, is being held on the theme: "How can responsible mining and power lead West Africa's sustainable development?"

It is bringing together policymakers, investors, mining executives and other stakeholders to deliberate on opportunities and challenges within the mining and power sectors.

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Opening the event yesterday, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, said Ghana was undertaking far-reaching reforms aimed at transforming the mining sector into a key driver of industrialisation and national development.

He explained that government was reviewing regulatory and legal frameworks through stakeholder consultations to align the sector with emerging environmental, social and governance standards, technological developments and inclusive growth objectives.

Mr Buah was quoted as saying that the reforms formed part of efforts to transition Ghana from a resource-rich economy to a value-driven mining economy, where success would be measured not only by mineral extraction but also by job creation, industrial development and improved livelihoods.

He further stated that government was improving efficiency and transparency through the digitalisation and harmonisation of mining permitting systems, while also promoting mineral processing, refining and the development of integrated aluminium and iron and steel industries.

On illegal mining, the Minister described the practice as one of the greatest threats to the sustainability of the sector, and indicated that government was strengthening enforcement measures and institutional reforms to restore integrity to the industry and protect the environment.

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Mr Buah also assured investors that Ghana remained committed to providing a stable, predictable and transparent environment for investment.

The President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Michael Edem Akafia, said West Africa was at a pivotal moment, noting that rising global demand for critical minerals, industrial inputs and reliable energy presented significant opportunities for economic transformation.

He observed that growing demand for minerals used in batteries and renewable energy technologies offered the sub-region an opportunity to attract investment, deepen value addition and strengthen industrialisation, but stressed the need for stable policy frameworks, transparent regulation, efficient permitting systems and reliable infrastructure.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ing. Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, described West Africa as an emerging investment frontier that must deliver value, certainty and sustainable returns to investors.

He said Ghana was strengthening investor confidence through initiatives such as its critical minerals strategy, the Ghana Gold Board and the Bank of Ghana's domestic gold purchase programme.

Dr Ashigbey also welcomed assurances from the Minister that mining lease issues would be addressed in accordance with Ghanaian law, and that nationalisation of mining assets was not government policy.

He added that WAMPEX 2026 is expected to attract more than 6,000 visitors, 250 exhibitors and participants from over 20 countries, including seven countries participating for the first time, and urged stakeholders to ensure that the region's resource wealth is transformed into bankable and sustainable investments.