Africa: 47 Ghanaian Youth Recognised for Transforming Africa

Forty-seven young Ghanaians from various sectors of the economy have been honoured at this year's Africa Youth Leadership Awards (AFLA) for their transformational leadership and contributions to the growth and development of the African continent.

The awardees were recognised in categories including Youth Activist Innovator of the Year, Overall Humanitarian Impact Leader of the Year, Most Prominent Leader of the Year, African Traditional Leader of the Year, and Female Leader of Development.

The awards ceremony, held in Accra last Saturday under the theme: 'Beyond Borders: Shaping Africa's Next Era of Influence and Transformation,' also recognised institutions that have contributed to the continent's transformation.

Recipients were presented with plaques and citations, and challenged by the organisers to build on their achievements and continue making a positive impact across the continent.

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Delivering the keynote address, the Overall Humanitarian Impact Leader of the Year, Ambassador Ben Nixon Arthur-Hagan, urged African leaders to invest in the youth to enable them to contribute effectively to the continent's economic transformation.

According to him, fear, poor leadership, self-doubt and weak systems have made it difficult for African youth to contribute meaningfully to development.

"The greatest borders facing Africa are not on the map. The greatest borders are fear, self-doubt, poor leadership, weak systems, and the mindset that tells young people they cannot succeed," Mr Arthur-Hagan said.

He explained that through education and mentorship programmes, African leaders could help unlock the hidden potential of young people and encourage them to believe in their capabilities, noting that, "leadership does not create talent, but reveals talent."

Mr Arthur-Hagan, who is also an educator and peace advocate, further urged the youth to engage in activities and programmes that would help transform their communities.

"Real change does not always begin in large institutions. Sometimes it begins in one classroom, one community, one conversation, one opportunity, and one leader willing to care," he emphasised.

He also called for reforms in Africa's educational systems to produce problem-solvers, innovators, entrepreneurs, critical thinkers and creators of value.

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Furthermore, Mr Arthur-Hagan urged Africa not only to participate in global conversations on issues affecting the continent and the wider world, but also to shape global decisions on those matters.

"That can only happen when we develop leaders who think beyond tribalism, division, excuses and fear," he said.

"Africa does not need more title holders. Africa needs visionaries, mentors, builders, reformers and problem-solvers. Our generation must become one that creates solutions instead of waiting for rescue," he added.

A member of the Executive Committee of AFLA Ghana, Ms Victoria Akosua Amankwaa, in her welcome address, congratulated the awardees, citing that their achievements would inspire others to contribute to the development of the continent.