Morocco/Rwanda: Morocco Cancels Several Friendly Games Over Ebola Concerns

Moroccan authorities have cancelled friendly matches that were due in Marrackech, involving several national teams.

The move, according to Moroccan officials, is part of Ebola prevention measures.

Various African national teams had traveled to Morocco for the games. These include Comoros, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, and Burundi.

Teams were informed that no training sessions or matches would be allowed in Marrakech as health authorities tightened precautions against the possible spread of Ebola.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) confirmed the cancellation of several fixtures in coordination with health and government authorities.

The affected matches are Tanzania vs Uganda (June 5), Comoros vs Rwanda (June 6), Uganda vs Madagascar (June 8), and Tanzania vs Rwanda (June 9).

In a statement, the FRMF said the decision was taken to protect players, officials and spectators, adding that public health remains the priority.