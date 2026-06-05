Tanzania Enhances Preventive Measures and Public Education Against Ebola Outbreak

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has stepped up preventive measures and public education on Ebola, urging citizens to remain alert and report any suspected cases early to prevent potential spread of the disease in the country.

The Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba made the statement at the Parliament in Dodoma today, June 4, 2026, during the Question and Answers sessions noting that Tanzania is not an island and its social, economic and cultural ties with neighbouring countries make cross-border movement inevitable, increasing the need for heightened vigilance against infectious diseases.

Additionally, he said the government continues to use various platforms to educate the public on Ebola prevention measures, stressing that the disease is not new in the region and requires coordinated awareness and preparedness.

"The government is continuing to encourage citizens to take all necessary precautions and to use available platforms to learn how to protect themselves against Ebola," he said, adding that early reporting of symptoms remains critical in containing any possible outbreak.

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Moreover, he called on people entering the country to undergo proper health screening and to provide accurate information without concealing symptoms, saying public cooperation is essential in controlling communicable diseases.

He emphasized that Tanzania's health security depends on collective responsibility, urging citizens to support government efforts in strengthening surveillance and response systems at all entry points.