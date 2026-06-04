Liberia: U.S.$179.4m Gap Threatens County Development By 2029

A new study commissioned by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has uncovered significant fiscal, institutional, and procurement-related challenges threatening Liberia's decentralization agenda, warning that counties could face a cumulative financing deficit of approximately US$179.4 million by 2029 if current funding trends persist.

The report, which assessed decentralization efforts in Bong, Grand Bassa, and Margibi counties, found that despite strong alignment between local development projects and citizens' priorities, inadequate funding, weak institutional coordination, and procurement bottlenecks continue to undermine the implementation of community-driven development initiatives.

The findings were unveiled Tuesday during the launch of a policy brief on decentralization and local governance under the Strengthening Political Governance and Accountability in Liberia Program at the Governance Commission in Monrovia. The event brought together government officials, civil society organizations, development partners, and governance stakeholders.

Speaking at the launch, Naymote Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo said the research was conducted over a 13-month period to evaluate the implementation of Liberia's decentralization program and determine whether resources promised to counties are translating into tangible development outcomes.

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Jarwolo noted that the County Development Agenda envisions an annual allocation of US$5 million for each county, amounting to approximately US$56.9 million over five years. However, he questioned whether those resources are reaching local communities as intended.

"Since the 2012 decentralization efforts and the 2024 Local Government Act, physical structures such as County Councils and County Development Officers are now in place," Jarwolo said. "The initiative is a three-year program supported by the Government of Ireland and focused on strengthening democratic governance."

He emphasized that Naymote's objective is not to attack institutions but to encourage evidence-based reforms and greater accountability.

"We want stakeholders to challenge the data and findings, not the people involved," he said.

Jarwolo added that the initiative seeks to ensure that citizens across Liberia's 15 counties understand government commitments and budget allocations so they can effectively demand accountability from public officials.

Presenting the findings, consultant Benedict Kolubah said the study examined fiscal devolution and institutional readiness under Liberia's decentralization framework, including the Local Government Act, the National Policy on Decentralization and Local Governance, and the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

According to the report, while the government has signaled a baseline commitment of millions of dollars for county development, actual allocations through the County Development Fund (CDF), Social Development Fund (SDF), and County Service Centers (CSC) for Bong, Grand Bassa, and Margibi counties totaled only US$2.29 million in Fiscal Year 2025.

By contrast, development priorities identified by citizens in those counties were valued at approximately US$25.9 million, creating what the study describes as an immediate financing gap and an estimated 85 percent funding shortfall.

The report warns that if current funding trends continue, counties will struggle to implement critical infrastructure projects and public services identified through their County Development Agendas.

Despite the funding challenges, the study found that county authorities are generally prioritizing projects that reflect citizens' needs. Overall, 81.6 percent of county projects were aligned with County Development Agenda priorities. Bong County recorded the highest alignment rate at 88.2 percent, followed by Margibi County at 85.7 percent and Grand Bassa County at 72.2 percent.

However, the report found that procurement systems increasingly favor smaller projects that are technically ready for implementation, while larger community-prioritized projects remain stalled because of insufficient funding, delayed planning, and limited technical preparation.

The study also highlighted institutional weaknesses affecting County Development Steering Committees, County Councils, and County Treasuries. Kolubah said that while many citizens are aware of the County Development Steering Committees, a significant number do not fully understand their roles and responsibilities.

The report identified weak coordination, irregular meetings, limited public awareness, and political interference as major factors undermining accountability and participatory governance at the local level.

"Decentralization in Liberia risks remaining aspirational rather than transformative unless urgent reforms are implemented," the report cautioned.

Kolubah said the study recommends adopting a needs-based fiscal transfer model linked to County Development Agenda priorities, operationalizing local revenue-retention mechanisms, improving procurement transparency and technical readiness for major projects, clarifying the mandates of County Development Steering Committees and County Councils, strengthening county financial management and implementation capacity, and enhancing citizen participation, monitoring, and accountability mechanisms.

"In conclusion, Liberia's decentralization reforms remain a critical opportunity to deepen democratic participation, improve service delivery, and reduce regional inequalities," Kolubah said.

"However, achieving these goals will require stronger political commitment, predictable fiscal transfers, and effective implementation mechanisms to ensure county governments can deliver on citizen priorities."

He warned that without decisive reforms, decentralization could ultimately reinforce rather than reduce inequalities between Monrovia and the counties.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Governance Commission, Acting Chairman Dr. Alaric K. Tokpa praised Naymote and its partners for undertaking the assessment and contributing to efforts aimed at strengthening democratic governance.

"As we launch this policy brief today, let us recommit ourselves to the vision that inspired Liberia's decentralization agenda--a vision of a democratic state where power is shared, governance is participatory, institutions are accountable, and development is driven by the priorities and aspirations of local communities," Tokpa said.

He urged policymakers not to allow the report to become merely another publication.

"Let it challenge us to strengthen implementation, deepen citizen participation, enhance local accountability, and accelerate the realization of the objectives embodied in the Local Government Act of 2018," he said.

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"Eventually, the true measure of the success of decentralization will not be found in the laws we enact or the institutions we establish. It will be found in stronger communities, better public services, greater citizen participation, and improved livelihoods for the people we serve."

A representative of the Ministry of Local Government welcomed the findings, describing civil society organizations as providing a valuable "third-eye perspective" that helps the government identify gaps and improve performance.

The official acknowledged that while government data may differ in some areas, many of the report's findings align with conclusions reached during recent governance workshops and national assessments.

Also speaking at the event, Randolph E. V. Tebbs Sr., Oversight Commissioner in the Monitoring and Investigation Department of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), said excessive centralization remains a major obstacle to effective service delivery.

Tebbs described the national budget as the government's most important policy tool and urged authorities to ensure timely financing for decentralization programs.

"There is a critical need for the Ministry of Finance to ensure that investments for these programs are made on time to avoid delays in service delivery," he said.

The report concludes that while Liberia has made important strides in establishing local governance structures, meaningful decentralization will require sustained political commitment, stronger institutions, and predictable funding if counties are to effectively meet the needs of their citizens.