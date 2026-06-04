Nigeria: Police Debunk Viral Claims of Released Abducted Pupils, Teachers in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed as false and misleading viral reports circulating on social media alleging that abducted pupils and teachers from Ahoro Esiele and Yawota communities in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been released.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, police said the claims were "categorically false, misleading, and entirely unsubstantiated," stressing that no such development had taken place.

"As of the time of this release, there has been no such development, and members of the public are advised to disregard the report in its entirety," the statement read.

The Police Command reassured residents and families of the victims that coordinated rescue operations are still actively ongoing.

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It stated that security operatives are "working tirelessly, deploying all available human and operational resources" to secure the safe rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers, ensure their safe reunion with their families, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Command also cautioned against the spread of unverified information, warning that such narratives could "cause unnecessary panic, heighten public anxiety, undermine ongoing security operations, and threaten public peace and order."

It urged members of the public to rely only on official updates from the Nigeria Police Force and other authorised government agencies, encouraging citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing efforts.

The statement further reaffirmed the Command's commitment to ensuring the safe return of the victims, adding that it would continue to provide "timely and accurate updates as developments unfold."