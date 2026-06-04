Nigeria: Senate Condemns Oyo School Abduction, Demands Immediate Rescue of Victims

The senate has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren, teachers, and a toddler in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing the attack as a barbaric assault on Nigeria's future and demanding the immediate rescue of all victims still in captivity.

The upper chamber also urged the federal government to strengthen and expand the Safe Schools Initiative through enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering, and improved security deployment around vulnerable schools and communities nationwide.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), who drew attention to the May 15 attack on Ahoro-Esiele and neighbouring communities in Oriire Local Government Area.

Buhari told lawmakers that 49 persons--including schoolchildren, teachers, and a toddler--were abducted when armed attackers invaded the communities. He also said three persons were killed and one teacher was beheaded during the assault.

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Presenting the motion, the senator said the victims were taken from what should have been a safe learning environment.

"The victims were abducted from a learning environment which ought to symbolise safety, hope and the future of our nation," he said.

He expressed particular concern for the toddler among those abducted, describing the case as a stark example of the cruelty of the attackers.

Buhari also recounted the killing of a mathematics teacher, Mr. Michael Oyedokun, who was allegedly beheaded during the attack.

"One of the victims of the brutal attack, Mr. Michael Oyedokun, a Mathematics teacher, was beheaded in a gruesome manner and recorded for the public to watch," he said.

He warned that repeated attacks on schools were deepening fear across communities and undermining confidence in the education system.

"When schools become hunting grounds for criminals, the future of the nation itself is imperilled," he said.

Buhari also informed the chamber that fresh kidnappings occurred in Oyo State on Wednesday morning, where three children and their mother were reportedly abducted in Ibadan.

The senate noted a recent visit to the affected communities by a federal government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President alongside the National Security Adviser, Minister of Defence, and Inspector-General of Police.

Following deliberations, lawmakers condemned the attack in strong terms, sympathised with affected families, and urged security agencies to deploy all necessary resources to secure the victims' release.

In his contribution, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, called for a comprehensive audit of funds allocated to security agencies, arguing that rising insecurity persists despite substantial budgetary provisions.

He urged the senate to intensify oversight by summoning service chiefs to account for security spending approved by the National Assembly.

Senator Sunday Karimi (Kogi West) also advocated greater involvement of state governments in security funding, noting that increased federal allocations should translate into stronger local security support.

He further called for improved utilisation of local government structures, warning that large ungoverned spaces continue to fuel insecurity.

Speaking with journalists after plenary, Senator Buhari appealed against politicising the incident, stressing that rescue operations were being handled carefully due to the large number of children involved.

He said 46 children and four teachers were among those abducted, adding that the scale of the tragedy had devastated entire communities.

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Buhari narrated several harrowing accounts from the attack, including killings of civilians and the abduction process, which he said had left families traumatised.

He urged Nigerians to allow security agencies to conduct rescue operations without undue pressure, warning that public disclosure of sensitive details could endanger victims.

"The senate does not approach every security incident with emotion. Every situation is different, and the circumstances on the ground determine the appropriate response," he said.

He reiterated that the priority remains the safe return of the victims and cautioned against turning the tragedy into political or social media controversy.

"We are talking about human lives. There are children as young as two years old involved in this tragedy," he said.