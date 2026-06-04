Ghana: Acacia Health Insurance Introduces New Health Insurance Product for Retail Customers

Acacia Health Insurance, a leading private health insurance company and a member of the Enterprise Group, has launched a new retail health insurance product onto the Ghanaian market to help families meet their health needs.

The new offering dubbed Edencare is meant to assist individuals, families and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to meet the health needs of their employees.

Speaking at the launch, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Enterprise Group, Daniel Larbi-Tieku, said the new retail solution was inspired by a simple but important question "Why does private health insurance reach only a small fraction of Ghanaians despite the growing need for healthcare protection?"

"For years, Acacia, like many private health insurers, focused primarily on serving the corporate sector. We built strong relationships, developed extensive provider networks, and earned a reputation for service excellence. However, we could not ignore the fact that many Ghanaian families still lacked financial protection against the cost of illness," he said.

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According to him, too many families continued to shoulder the full cost of healthcare, often relying on personal savings or support from family and friends when medical emergencies arise.

"We made a deliberate decision to expand access to quality health insurance beyond the corporate space and create a solution designed around the realities of everyday Ghanaian families," he added.

Mr Tieku said the retail health insurance plans offered flexible coverage options for individuals, families, retirees, and small business teams, adding that customers could choose from three packages, namely Essential, Enhanced, and Elite--depending on their healthcare needs and budget.

He said the plans provided access to outpatient and inpatient healthcare services, including consultations, diagnostics, medications, laboratory services, specialist care, maternity services, hospitalization, and critical care support.

"Customers will also benefit from telemedicine services, wellness programmes, optical and dental care, physiotherapy benefits, and access to more than 750 accredited healthcare providers nationwide," Mr Tieku, stated.

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"One of the standout features of the new product is coverage for chronic conditions without a waiting period, a benefit that addresses a common concern among many health insurance customers. The plans also come with no restrictive drug list, a fully digital onboarding process, and 24-hour customer support," he stated.

The Managing Director of Acacia Health Insurance, Mrs Araba Asumanu, said the company developed the product after listening to the concerns of individuals, families, retirees, and small business owners who wanted dependable and accessible healthcare protection.

"These voices were consistent. People wanted health insurance that was practical, relevant, and easy to access. They wanted peace of mind knowing that when health challenges arise, they will not have to face them alone," she said.

Mr Asumanu explained that the company's new retail strategy is anchored on three key pillars: a wide provider network, flexible plans tailored to different life stages and needs, and the trusted experience Acacia has built over the years in delivering healthcare financing solutions.

She said Acacia Health Insurance currently served more than 52,000 covered individuals through over 285 corporate clients and operates a network of more than 750 accredited healthcare providers across Ghana.

The company, which is a member of Enterprise Group Plc, she said had a presence in all 16 regions of the country and is regulated by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).