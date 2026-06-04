Kenya: No Early Midterm Break Despite School Unrest, PS Bitok Says

Nairobi — Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has ruled out an early midterm break despite a growing wave of student unrest that has forced several schools to close, insisting that learning will continue uninterrupted in institutions that remain stable.

Speaking during the Speech and Prize-Giving Day at Kenya High School in Nairobi, Bitok said the Ministry of Education would instead intensify dialogue with learners, strengthen guidance and counselling programmes, and conduct safety audits across schools to address emerging concerns.

"Unrest in few schools is being contained through enhanced dialogue with learners and nationwide audit of safety standards," his office said on Thursday.

His remarks come amid mounting pressure on education authorities following a series of student unrest incidents and school fires reported across the country in recent weeks.

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The PS acknowledged growing concerns over discipline and safety in learning institutions, particularly in the wake of the deadly dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil that claimed the lives of 16 students.

The tragedy has reignited national debate over school safety standards, student welfare, and the effectiveness of existing mechanisms for addressing grievances in schools.

Wave of unrest

Bitok's assurance came a day after Loreto Girls High School Limuru was closed indefinitely following a student unrest incident. School management directed parents and guardians to collect their children as authorities worked to restore order.

The administration did not disclose details of the disturbance or the extent of any damage.

Loreto joins a growing list of institutions affected by unrest, including Lenana School in Nairobi and Barding Secondary School in Siaya County.

At Lenana School, students reportedly protested over the organisation of the school's annual Maroon Festival, expressing dissatisfaction with the attendance of invited schools, entertainment arrangements, and the management of funds contributed towards the event.

The unrest resulted in damage to classrooms, laboratories, the library, the school hall, and CCTV infrastructure, prompting the administration to close the institution indefinitely.

The developments have heightened concerns about student wellbeing and the overall school climate across the country.

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Communication gaps

Education stakeholders have increasingly linked unrest incidents to communication gaps between school administrations and learners, examination pressure, mental health challenges, and inadequate grievance-resolution mechanisms.

Bitok said the ministry would strengthen engagement between students and school leadership to identify and address emerging concerns before they escalate into unrest.

The government is also expected to undertake safety assessments in boarding schools as investigations continue into the Utumishi Girls dormitory fire.

Calls for comprehensive safety reforms have intensified, with stakeholders urging authorities to review dormitory infrastructure, emergency escape systems, fire detection equipment, and learner welfare programmes.

The recent incidents have also prompted the Consortium of Secondary Schools Alumni Associations of Kenya (COSSAAK) to demand a nationwide audit of dormitory safety standards and emergency preparedness systems in all boarding schools.

The organisation warned that recurring fires and unrest incidents point to broader systemic challenges requiring urgent intervention.

"The recurrence of such incidents within a short period points to a wider national concern that cannot be treated as isolated misfortune," the statement said.