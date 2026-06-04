Nigeria: Asohon, CPN Call for Immediate Release of Abducted Ibadan Pupils

4 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ademu Idakwo

The Association of Orphanages and Home Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), Oyo State chapter, in collaboration with the Child Protection Network (CPN), has called for the immediate and safe release of schoolchildren and their headmistress reportedly abducted in Ibadan last month.

Speaking during a press conference in Ibadan, the Public Relations Officer of ASOHON, Mrs. Abimbola Abraham-Adegboyega, said child advocates, community leaders and stakeholders gathered to express concern over the incident and call for urgent action toward securing the victims' release.

According to her, children should be in schools and homes, not in captivity.

"This abduction affects families and communities and raises concerns about the safety and wellbeing of children. Our children and every Nigerian deserve safety, peace and a secure future," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Abraham-Adegboyega said the association remained concerned about the continued captivity of the children and their headmistress, noting that prolonged detention could deepen emotional and psychological strain on both the victims and their families.

She appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts and deploy available resources to secure the release of the victims.

"We appeal to security agencies to deploy all resources necessary for a swift rescue. These children need protection, medical attention and to be reunited with their families as quickly as possible," she said.

She also urged government at all levels to prioritise school safety by strengthening intelligence gathering and improving measures to protect learning environments.

Abraham-Adegboyega encouraged members of the public to support rescue efforts by sharing useful information with relevant authorities.

"If you know something, report it to the appropriate authorities. Timely information can help save lives," she said.

Addressing those holding the victims, she appealed for the immediate release of the children, stressing that children should not bear the consequences of any grievance or conflict.

She said ASOHON and CPN were prepared to support the rehabilitation process after the victims' release through counselling, medical care and reintegration assistance.

"No child should recover alone," she said.

She also expressed support for affected families and said the organisations would continue to advocate for the safe return of the victims.

Abraham-Adegboyega called for renewed commitment across Oyo State and Nigeria to strengthen child protection and improve safety measures for children.

"We will continue to advocate and support efforts aimed at ensuring every child returns home safely," she said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.