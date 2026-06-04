Nigeria: Asohon, CPN Call for Immediate Release of Abducted Ibadan Pupils

The Association of Orphanages and Home Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), Oyo State chapter, in collaboration with the Child Protection Network (CPN), has called for the immediate and safe release of schoolchildren and their headmistress reportedly abducted in Ibadan last month.

Speaking during a press conference in Ibadan, the Public Relations Officer of ASOHON, Mrs. Abimbola Abraham-Adegboyega, said child advocates, community leaders and stakeholders gathered to express concern over the incident and call for urgent action toward securing the victims' release.

According to her, children should be in schools and homes, not in captivity.

"This abduction affects families and communities and raises concerns about the safety and wellbeing of children. Our children and every Nigerian deserve safety, peace and a secure future," she said.

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Abraham-Adegboyega said the association remained concerned about the continued captivity of the children and their headmistress, noting that prolonged detention could deepen emotional and psychological strain on both the victims and their families.

She appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts and deploy available resources to secure the release of the victims.

"We appeal to security agencies to deploy all resources necessary for a swift rescue. These children need protection, medical attention and to be reunited with their families as quickly as possible," she said.

She also urged government at all levels to prioritise school safety by strengthening intelligence gathering and improving measures to protect learning environments.

Abraham-Adegboyega encouraged members of the public to support rescue efforts by sharing useful information with relevant authorities.

"If you know something, report it to the appropriate authorities. Timely information can help save lives," she said.

Addressing those holding the victims, she appealed for the immediate release of the children, stressing that children should not bear the consequences of any grievance or conflict.

She said ASOHON and CPN were prepared to support the rehabilitation process after the victims' release through counselling, medical care and reintegration assistance.

"No child should recover alone," she said.

She also expressed support for affected families and said the organisations would continue to advocate for the safe return of the victims.

Abraham-Adegboyega called for renewed commitment across Oyo State and Nigeria to strengthen child protection and improve safety measures for children.

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"We will continue to advocate and support efforts aimed at ensuring every child returns home safely," she said.