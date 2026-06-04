Nigeria: Kwara - 'It Is Painful I Cannot Recover My Wife's Corpse' - - Ecwa Pastor

Ilorin — The bereaved pastor of ECWA Church in Omugo, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara, Rev. Sunday Omole, has expressed deep concern that he couldn't retrieve the remains of his wife, Mrs Rachel Oluwaremilekun Omole, and others for burial.

Other church worshippers who died in terrorists' captivity are Elder Chief David Omopariola, Chief Joseph Ibitoye Afariogun, Mrs Iyabo Aniyi and Elder Joshua.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard Thursday morning, he said that Mr Sunday Bakare, another church worshipper who escaped from the terrorists' captivity, said he couldn't identify the exact spot where they used to be.

He further said that the five late church worshippers died at various times in the hands of their captors.

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According to him, "The guy said he wandered in the forests for ten days immediately after he escaped from the terrorists."

Then he found a village through which he found his way back to Omugo.

"He said he can no longer identify the spot, so there's no means by which we can retrieve the corpses for burial after payment of N20 million ransom and other items worth over N300,000. This is deeply saddening as I speak with you, because the corpses would just be there and rot away. But Almighty God knows why."

He also said that by the reports brought by the escapee, the health conditions of the remaining three worshippers have seriously deteriorated.

"The guy who brought the news said by the time he escaped, the health conditions of the remaining three had seriously deteriorated," he said.

The clergyman, however, said that the church is making efforts to rescue the remaining three worshippers, though he didn't explain the nature of the efforts.

He further urged the governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to intervene in rescuing the remaining three worshippers.

"My boss told me that the governor has called him this morning to commiserate with the church, but I'm urging him to please intervene and rescue the remaining three worshippers; he can do it," he said.

He also expressed confidence that rising cases of terrorism can be stopped in Nigeria, adding that "all of us know that it can be stopped, but the government is not just willing to stop it."