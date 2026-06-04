Nigeria: No, Photos Showing Scarred Children Are Old, Unrelated to Nigeria's Oyo State School Abduction

4 June 2026
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Muktar Balogun

No, photos showing scarred children are old, unrelated to Nigeria's Oyo state school abduction

IN SHORT: Social media posts falsely claim photos of scarred children show the students abducted in Oyo state, Nigeria, in May 2026. But the photos have been online since 2020 and are unrelated to the incident.

Warning: This fact-check links to disturbing images.

Nigeria continues to grapple with insecurity, as attacks in different parts of the country persist.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In May 2026, armed men abducted students and ⁠teachers in Oriire local government, Ogbomoso in Oyo state, southwestern Nigeria.

One teacher was reportedly killed, an act condemned by president Bola Tinubu.

Against this backdrop, Instagram users shared photos they claimed showed the abducted students. The images show children with visible scars, which users say were caused by torture.

One post dated 22 May reads, in part: "On the 15th of May 2026, over 40 children and teachers were kidn#ppEd from a school in Oriire LG, Oyo state. These are the children ... b3@t3n up to induce pressure."

The same photos were found here and here, with the same claim.

But do the photos show students abducted in Oyo state? We checked.

No, old photos

A reverse image search found the photos were published online as early as 2020.

They were posted on Facebook on 8 June 2020. with claims they showed children beaten by their teachers in Diffa in the country of Niger, Nigeria's northern neighbour.

The post was written in Hausa. Machine-translated, it reads: "A teacher of Allo school has been arrested in Diffa state, Niger Republic, who tortures young children as you can see in the pictures below."

The same photos appeared in another post from the same period, encouraging parents not to abandon their kids. But Africa Check could not verify the origin or context of the photos.

However, the images predate the Oyo school abduction by some years and are unrelated to it.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. X @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.