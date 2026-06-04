Ghana: World Cup Soccer Fiesta to Discuss Infamous 'Hand of God' Goal in Tonight's Show

With only eight days to the start of the FIFA 2026 soccer Mundial in the USA, Canada and Mexico, tonight's edition of the World Cup Soccer Fiesta series will present the last in the linear history of the World Cup focusing on the 1986 tournament dominated by the brilliance of Diego Armando Maradona.

Maradona's status as the greatest footballer of all time was enhanced not by his infamous 'hand of God' goal but by the artistry, speed and exquisite finish of his second goal against England in the quarter final game.

Maradona's classy inch perfect pass to Valdano in the dying embers of the final game against West Germany, handed Argentina a thrilling 3-2 win and edged his name in World Cup folklore.

Again, hosting the latest edition would be veteran broadcaster, Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning.

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According to a statement issued by Moses Foh-Amoaning Production (MOFA), producers of the show, Mr Amoaning will lead a bunch of seasoned sports journalists and administrators to also discuss the Black Stars friendly game against Wales and the preparations of other teams who have touched down in the USA.

It also announced that special reports from the USA by ace broadcaster, Karl Tuffour and an exclusive interview with a very special celebrity.

The World Cup Soccer Fiesta series is powered by Hisense, NPA and Star oil and shows live on GTV Sports+ and GTV main today and Saturdays at 8:30pm, respectively.

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