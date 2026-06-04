Ghana: Cocobod Proposes 10-Year Jail Term for Cocoa Smugglers

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has proposed stiffer punishment, including a jail term of up to 10 years, for individuals engaged in cocoa smuggling in the country.

The proposal, which has been submitted to Cabinet, forms part of efforts to protect Ghana's cocoa sector and ensure compliance with international standards, particularly the European Union's Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

Cocoa smuggling continues to pose a major challenge to the industry, with new smuggling routes emerging in the Volta, Western, Western North and Bono regions.

Speaking in an interview with The Ghanaian Times last Tuesday, the Deputy Director in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation at COCOBOD, Mr Eric Amengor, said the proposal was intended not only to impose stricter punishments but also to serve as a strong deterrent to those involved in illegal cocoa trade.

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"Under the proposal, any cocoa found to have been smuggled will be confiscated, and offenders will also be required to pay a fine of up to five times the value of the seized cocoa," he said.

"In addition, offenders could face a penalty of up to 200,000 units, a jail term of up to 10 years, or both," he added.

Mr Amengor explained that the move marks a shift from what he described as lenient laws to stricter penalties aimed at protecting the integrity of Ghana's cocoa industry.

He noted that cocoa smuggling continues to undermine government revenue and efforts to ensure full traceability of cocoa exports.

Touching on Ghana's readiness for the new EU regulation, he said COCOBOD is about 99 per cent prepared to comply with the EUDR requirements.

He explained that Ghana's high level of preparedness is due to early planning and investment in cocoa farm mapping, which began as far back as 2005.

By the time the regulation was introduced, between 70 and 80 per cent of cocoa farms across the country had already been mapped.

To support compliance, COCOBOD has introduced a digital traceability system that tracks cocoa from the farm to the point of export.

The process begins at the farm level, where cocoa is sorted and bagged. Each bag is tagged with a barcode, which is scanned and verified at community, district and port levels.

The system feeds data into a central dashboard, allowing real-time monitoring of cocoa movement and ensuring that quantities at the port match farm-level records.

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Mr Amengor said the system would help Ghana meet the strict traceability requirements of the EUDR and maintain access to the European market.

Despite progress, he acknowledged that a few logistical challenges remain ahead of the December 30 deadline for full compliance. However, he expressed confidence that these would be resolved in time.

He further disclosed that COCOBOD plans to establish a technical team to assess the impact of the new regulation and environmental factors on cocoa production in the country.

The proposed laws and digital systems, he said, form part of a broader strategy to strengthen Ghana's cocoa sector, curb illegal activities and maintain the country's competitiveness on the global market.