Ghana: SSNIT Launches Healthcare Scheme for Members

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has launched a healthcare scheme aimed at providing free medical healthcare to pensioners under the SSNIT pension scheme.

Dubbed the SSNIT Telehealth Service, the initiative will enable pensioners to access healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and long-distance travel.

The service, introduced in partnership with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the Trust Hospital, is expected to improve healthcare accessibility and enhance the quality of life of pensioners across the country.

Launching the programme in Accra yesterday, the Director-General of SSNIT, Mr Kwesi Afreh Biney, described the initiative as a bold and compassionate step towards improving healthcare delivery and accessibility for pensioners who had devoted their productive years to the development of the nation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said retirement should not mean isolation from quality healthcare, stressing that senior citizens deserved security, comfort and dependable support systems that protected their wellbeing.

Mr Biney noted that many pensioners faced significant challenges in accessing healthcare, including long travel distances, extended waiting times, mobility difficulties and rising healthcare costs.

According to him, the telehealth service represented a shift from conventional healthcare delivery to a more inclusive and humane system where pensioners could receive professional medical advice and consultation regardless of their location.

"Healthcare is not merely about treatment; it is about reassurance, dignity and peace of mind. This initiative goes beyond digital convenience. It restores confidence, strengthens independence and demonstrates that our elderly citizens remain valued members of society," he stated.

Mr Biney said the initiative aligned with global trends in digital healthcare while addressing local realities and the specific healthcare needs of pensioners.

He commended the NHIA, Trust Hospital and other stakeholders for their collaboration in making the project a reality, describing it as a model of how institutions could work together to improve lives and expand access to essential services.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, described the initiative as innovative and in line with the Authority's mandate of ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all Ghanaians, irrespective of their location.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said telehealth was transforming healthcare delivery globally by reducing barriers associated with distance, travel and waiting time.

Dr Bampoe noted that the integration of telehealth into the NHIA ecosystem would expand access to healthcare while maintaining quality and continuity of care.

For his part, the Supervising Director of the Trust Hospital, Dr Henry Shirazu Alhassan, said the hospital had established a dedicated telehealth call centre and deployed trained healthcare professionals to support the service.

He said the hospital had also introduced toll-free telephone services to eliminate communication barriers and ensure nationwide access for pensioners.

Dr Alhassan assured pensioners that the Trust Hospital was fully prepared to provide medical consultations, guidance and support through the platform, adding that the initiative had the potential to become a model for healthcare innovation in Ghana.

The General Secretary of the National Pensioners Association, Mr Stephen Boakye, commended SSNIT for the initiative, saying it would significantly reduce the burden pensioners face in accessing healthcare, particularly those with mobility challenges.

He said the launch marked an important milestone for pensioners across Ghana, as it addressed one of their most pressing concerns, access to healthcare.