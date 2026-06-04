Nigeria: Coroner Adjourns Chimamanda's Son's Inquest Following Court Order

- The Coroner's Court sitting at the Igbosere Magistrates' Court, Lagos Island, on Wednesday adjourned further proceedings in the inquest into the death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of renowned author Chimamanda Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege, until October 8, 2026.

Coroner Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji fixed the date following a disclosure by counsel to Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, that the Lagos State High Court had ordered a stay of the inquest pending the determination of a judicial review application filed by the hospital.

The matter had been scheduled for the commencement of hearing.

Osipitan told the court that Euracare was challenging the jurisdiction of the Coroner's Court to conduct the inquest, arguing that the deceased child's body had been cremated before the commencement of the proceedings.

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According to him, the judicial review application raises questions as to whether the Coroner's Court properly assumed jurisdiction and whether it can lawfully investigate the cause of death in the absence of the body.

He said the High Court had granted leave for the judicial review proceedings and ordered that further proceedings before the Coroner's Court be stayed pending the determination of the substantive suit.

"There is also a consequential order that pending the determination of our substantive suit, this Coroner's Court be stayed," Osipitan said.

Counsel from the Lagos State Attorney-General's Office, Adebola Araba, told the court that he had not personally seen the order, though Osipitan maintained that the Attorney-General's office had been duly served.

Counsel to the deceased's family, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, informed the court that four witness statements on oath had been filed and served on all parties.

The witnesses, he said, include the child's father, Dr. Ivara Esege; Dr. Chinwe Ego from Arizona, United States; another medical expert from Minnesota, United States; and Prof. Adekola of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Pinheiro said that although the family would abide by the stay order, it remained committed to pursuing the inquest.

"He who has nothing to hide should not fear an open inquest. An innocent man has nothing to fear. It is darkness that fears the light," he said.

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He urged the court to adjourn the matter until after the court vacation rather than indefinitely.

Counsel to Atlantis Pediatric Hospital, Efe Ize-Iyamu, informed the court that his client had been served with the judicial review processes and enrolled order and had already filed its response.

In a brief reply, Osipitan insisted that the central issue was the legal consequence of the cremation of the child's body before the activation of the coroner's jurisdiction.

After hearing the parties, Magistrate Adetunji adjourned the matter until October 8, 2026, in view of the subsisting stay order issued by the High Court.