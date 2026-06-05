Liberia: Boakai Orders Crackdown On Illegal Mining

-Move aimed at restoring order in affected communities

Monrovia, June 4, 2026 -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has ordered Liberia's joint security forces to take action against illegal miners operating in Gbarpolu County, as the government moves to restore order in affected communities.

The directive was disclosed by Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah during a recent press briefing in Monrovia, where he said the measure forms part of the President's broader effort to enforce the law, protect communities, and strengthen order in mining areas.

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Piah said reports from affected areas indicate that illegal mining continues to spread in remote parts of the county, polluting water sources and weakening lawful mining governance structures.

He said the government remains deeply concerned about the growing scale of illegal mining in Gbarpolu and other parts of Liberia, citing environmental damage, lawlessness, and rising tensions within local communities.

According to the minister, the situation has become a serious national concern requiring tougher law enforcement and stronger coordination among state institutions.

He warned that the government will not tolerate any group operating outside the law, especially where such activities threaten public order, undermine local authority, or fuel the illegal exploitation of the country's natural resources.

He said the country's joint security apparatus has been placed on alert to ensure compliance with the law and protect communities expected to be affected by the enforcement operation.

The government has meanwhile urged citizens, border communities, local leaders, and residents of the mining areas to remain law-abiding and cooperate with state authorities as enforcement efforts intensify in the coming days.

Piah reaffirmed that peace, public health, and responsible natural resource governance remain non-negotiable priorities, adding that the government will continue to act in the interest of national security, regional stability, and the well-being of all citizens.