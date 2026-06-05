Liberia: Govt Hails U.S. Plan to Maintain Visa Services in Monrovia

-Says move could position Monrovia as a regional economic hub

Monrovia, June 4, 2026: The Liberian government has welcomed reports indicating that the United States is considering maintaining full visa processing services at its embassy in Monrovia, a move officials say could strengthen the country's diplomatic standing and generate significant economic benefits if confirmed.

According to recent media reports, the U.S. government is planning a major overhaul of its visa system on the continent, reducing the number of embassies and consular posts authorized to process visa applications from nearly 30 to about 20 regional hubs.

The reported reform is said to be aimed at tightening immigration controls and streamlining consular operations across Africa. Under the proposal, Liberia is among a select group of countries expected to retain full visa processing authority through the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia.

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Speaking recently, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah said the government is encouraged by the reports, although he stressed that official confirmation from U.S. authorities is still pending.

He noted that, if confirmed, the decision would represent a significant diplomatic development for Liberia.

"Should this report be confirmed and officially approved by U.S. authorities, it would be a notable development for Liberia," Minister Piah said. "It would position Liberia among the few African countries continuing to offer direct visa processing services, potentially making Monrovia a regional hub for visa applications."

He added that the development could also have broader economic benefits, including increased activity in the transport, travel, and documentation sectors, as applicants from countries without processing rights may seek services in Monrovia.

According to him, the move would also reflect continued U.S. confidence in Liberia's relative stability, security, and infrastructure compared to neighboring countries.

Minister Piah further said the development underscores Monrovia's longstanding role as a key diplomatic post in West Africa and reflects ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen bilateral relations between Liberia and the United States.

He commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its role in managing diplomatic engagements under the government's broader direction.